Nation Politics 08 May 2022 Shah's alert: D ...
Nation, Politics

Shah's alert: Decade has just begun, PM Modi far from done

PTI
Published May 8, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Shah concluded his chapter, ‘Democracy, Delivery and the Politics of Hope’ in the book with a warning to rivals that Modi was far from done
Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the template for what it means and what it takes to be a “national leader,” Union home minister Amit Shah has said.

While national leaders were identified in the immediate aftermath of the independence movement by their “name recall,” the expression came to be abused, notably at the height of the coalition era, Amit Shah said. He alleged that the “Delhi media” had “generously distributed” the status to its “friends and favourites.”

 

Writing in the book “Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery”, brought out by Rupa Publications and to be launched on May 11, Shah said such “facile and insincere manufacturing of national leaders” was shown up for what it was after Modi led the BJP to its biggest Lok Sabha win till then in 2014, before repeating the feat with a bigger margin in 2019.

The home minister concluded his chapter, ‘Democracy, Delivery and the Politics of Hope’ in the book with a warning to his rivals that Modi was far from done. “The decade has just begun. Watch for where it takes Narendra Modi, where Modi takes the BJP, and where the BJP and Modi take India.”

 

A confidant of the Prime Minister for over three decades, Shah wrote that the best teacher for a leader was travelling to ordinary places, meeting ordinary families, sharing ordinary experiences and doing all this by ordinary means.

“Modi has done so with greater frequency and perseverance than any politician in the past 75 years,” Shah wrote. He said that before the 2014 and the 2019 polls, “there had been no mandate for hope; and no mandate that was simply a reward for tested performance.”

He said that no party had won a majority in the Lok Sabha between 1984 and 2014; between 1952 and 1984 parties had won on the basis of the goodwill of the freedom movement, family legacy, anger against the incumbent (1977), a mix of fear and sympathy (1984) with appeasement, sectional prejudice, vote bank mobilisation and “empty sloganeering like ‘Garibi Hatao' of 1971.”

 

“Everybody now recognises that the 2014 polls marked the most decisive shift in the history of Indian politics,” Shah wrote.

Shah explained that the Prime Minister embraced state campaigns, issues and idioms. “He is not just an add-on, or a mascot flown in for a few events and rallies. He complements the deep understanding of local politics and concerns that state BJP units and leaders bring to the table. This is very different from the supposed national leaders of other parties. They are fly-in, fly-out visitors with no sense of the ground reality,” Shah said.

 

He said Modi had the precious gift of personal connection with every state and region,  noting that one must go back to his years before 2001 and his Bharat Yatra of that period to understand this. “That tapasya was his real-life university.”

Modi's measures as Prime Minister for distributing cooking gas cylinders among households and building toilets as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission stemmed from this understanding, he added.

His absolute involvement in the party and commitment to its growth had not diminished a bit, Shah said, adding that Modi had not sacrificed party interests for tactical gains in the government — “he sees them as symbiotic.”

 

Shah said it was Modi who advised him when he was BJP president to use technology and begin the membership drive on the basis of a missed call. Modi's view was if the party did the membership drive in the old-fashioned way, it would only enrol more members from areas where it was strong, Shah said.

The missed call idea was part of a strategy to reach out to silent BJP supporters who were attracted to the party but did not know how to physically interact with its members and sign up, Shah said.

...
Tags: modi template for national leader, name recall, delhi media, friends and favourites, modi@20 dreams meet delivery, democracy delivery and the politics of hope
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Relations between the two groups soured when Janardhan began lobbying for an MLA ticket and started campaigning in the villages in Khanapur Assembly constituency. Reacting to his removal, Janardhan quickly created a new group with a similar name. — PTI

TRS man ousts ZP chief from WhatsApp group

Harish Rao (DC Image)

Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed Qatar Airways management to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation to the two. (Representational image:. AFP)

Qatar Airways asked to compensate couple

Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC

Garbage dumps at almost every nook and corner of Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->