Nation Politics 08 May 2022 Aiyar hails Rajiv fo ...
Nation, Politics

Aiyar hails Rajiv for panchayat raj

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 8, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 7:27 am IST
The Congress leader, a former MP and diplomat, delivered a lecture titled ‘Democracy and Decentralisation’ in Hyderabad
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar addresses a gathering in presence of Prof. K . Purushottam Reddy and Mohan Guruswamy in Hyderabad (DC)
 Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar addresses a gathering in presence of Prof. K . Purushottam Reddy and Mohan Guruswamy in Hyderabad (DC)

Hyderabad: One of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s greatest, but mostly unknown, achievements was to set up the panchayat raj system in the country, said former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar.

The Congress leader, a former MP and diplomat, delivered a lecture titled ‘Democracy and Decentralisation’ in the city on Saturday.

 

Tracing the history of how the panchayat raj system was established, Aiyar said Mahatma Gandhi had wanted the system but Dr B.R. Ambedkar was against it. When the Constitution was drafted, it had only a single line on panchayat raj, Aiyar said.

Aiyar said after most state governments did not implement the system properly. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru came up with a model panchayat raj Act. But, after Nehru’s death, the system became defunct in five to 10 years.

Rajiv Gandhi, when he was Prime Minister, toured nearly every part of rural India with an aim to firmly establish panchayat raj. Aiyar, who was joint secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office and Rajiv Gandhi’s schoolmate and friend, accompanied him on these tours.

 

“Rajiv wouldn’t consider who was in power. In Andhra Pradesh, he travelled with NTR to understand the rural governance system while in Karnataka he was very impressed by Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde, who was against the Congress. He mixed all his experiences to produce the ‘amrit’ of the panchayat raj system, and he made it constitutionally obligatory,” Aiyar said.

Aiyar said there were 2.5 lakh village panchayats, and 34 lakh people were elected to them of whom 14 lakh were women. “India has more elected women than the rest of the world put together, but they are all poor and from SC/ST categories. It’s a tragedy that this great achievement is so little known because women of upper classes don’t get adequate representation in the Assembly,” he said.

 

Mohan Guruswamy, former adviser to the finance ministry in the Vajpayee government, who spoke at the event, said one of the government’s biggest expenditures was the high salaries of government employees due to which not enough people were employed to work in grassroots governance.

Guruswamy said the share of government expenditure in local government in India had remained at 11 per cent in spite of all the talk of decentralisation. “When I travel, after I go just 5 km on the highway, I immediately see there is no government, and there this plastic everywhere — in the drains and on the streets,” he said.

 

He described an incident which he said showed the attitude towards decentralisation. When he was working in the government, he had presented a paper on decentralisation to the CMs of all states. “After the presentation, then Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel had remarked ‘If we implement all of this, who will come to us?’,” Guruswamy said.

...
Tags: mani shankar aiyar, panchayat raj
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 08 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Fishermen park their boats on the shore after reports of formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman sea, at Penthakata in Puri district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (PTI)

Cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal, heavy winds, rains in AP, Odisha from Tuesday

The SPs directed police officers to concentrate on getting pending cases cleared by filing chargesheets and making efforts to secure convictions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Police focus on convictions

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy along with AP State Tourism Minister, RK Roja pays floral tributes to the statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju on the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Kishan Reddy, Roja pay tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju

: BJP leader Tajender Bagga at his residence after being released by police, at Janakpuri in New Delhi, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

No coercive step to be taken against Tajinder Bagga: HC after late-night hearing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->