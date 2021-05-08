Nation Politics 08 May 2021 Sangam directors can ...
Nation, Politics

Sangam directors can carry regular business

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2021, 8:01 am IST
Updated May 8, 2021, 9:37 am IST
High Court suspends GO on transfer of management of Jagarlamudi plant
The court said that the Sub-Collector, Tenali, shall not be present on the premises or take part in the operations or administration. Directors must take prior nod of court for all non-normal business activities. — DC Image
 The court said that the Sub-Collector, Tenali, shall not be present on the premises or take part in the operations or administration. Directors must take prior nod of court for all non-normal business activities. — DC Image

Vijayawada:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued an interim suspension order of GO 19 dealing with a direction to AP Dairy Development Corporation to hand over the management of feeder/balancing dairy located at Sangam Jagarlamudi to the Guntur District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited for its operation.

A single judge bench headed by Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued the order on Friday, allowing the petitioner to continue in the management and control of the petitioners' union. The court observed that posting of an IAS officer would lead to administrative difficulties as it is a process industry requiring special expertise. It directed that the administration and management shall continue to be exercised by the directors of the company. The court said that the Sub-Collector, Tenali, shall not be present on the premises or take part in the operations or administration.

 

The court asked the petitioner to carry out the regular day-to-day activities such as payment of salaries, payments of statutory dues and contractual obligations.

The court, however, said that the board of directors shall not, except with the permission of court, create any further charge or encumbrance on the properties and further said that all future transactions by which the movable and immovable assets of the petitioners are sought to be alienated, mortgaged and transferred should be carried out only with the prior permission of the court.

 

The court allowed normal business activities such as purchasing, processing and selling of milk and milk products to be continued without any hindrance.

...
Tags: sangam dairy unit, feeder/balancing dairy sangam jagarlamudi, guntur district milk producers’ cooperative union limited, tenali sub-collector not to be present on sangam unit premises, andhra pradesh high court, dhulipalla narendra, jagan mohan reddy sangam dairy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Mrs Sonia Gandhi also demanded that meetings of the standing committees be held immediately. — PTI file photo

Sonia asks PM to call all-party meet on Covid

Govt targets to procure 45.2 lakh tonnes of paddy in this (2020-21) Rabi season – a 15 per cent increase over last year. Production of 65.23 lakh tonnes of paddy is estimated this year. Officials are procuring 50,000 tonnes per day, which will be increased to 70,000 tonnes soon. — Representational image/DC

Procure paddy at farm gates: Jagan to officials

A deserted thoroughfare in Bhupalpally on Friday. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Villagers turn wiser, impose self-lockdown in Warangal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI

Mamata provoked TMC violence on CISF: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls at Santipur in Nadia, Sunday, April 11,2021. (PTI)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

Didi tramples BJP in West Bengal

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flashes the victory sign during interaction with media after trends show her party's wins in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham