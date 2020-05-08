Restrict entry-exist of migrants in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: As the migrant workers make a beeline to leave Maharashtra during the lockdown, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has raked up his anti-migrant issue once again. “There should be restrictions on the entry and exit of outsiders in Maharashtra henceforth. This is the right time to register all migrants under the State Migration Act,” he has said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called up an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the measures for curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state. During the meeting, the MNS chief made several instructions to the State Government regarding the migrants issue. “The humanitarian way is of no use to settle such issues every time,” he said.

“I have said in the past that the migrants will be the first to desert the state in case of any crisis and my words are now coming true. The migrants, who have left the state, should not be allowed back in Maharashtra without thorough health check-up,” said Raj Thackeray.

This is the right time to register all migrants under the State Migration Act. It will solve the entire mess that has been created till now, he added.

The MNS chief said that the departure of migrants will open up new job opportunities for the local youths in Maharashtra. “To ensure that industries and factories in the state should not close down due to lack of labourers, state youths should be informed about the job opportunities so that they will act as a substitute for the migrants. Many a times, youths from regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada are not aware of the job opportunities. They should be informed about the jobs,” he said.

Ever since its inception in 2006, Raj Thackeray and his party has always been on the forefront to agitate against the outsiders in Maharashtra, prominently the North Indians. Operating on the ‘sons of the soil’ motto, the party has been demanding that the local youths should be given priority in jobs in Maharashtra ahead of migrants.