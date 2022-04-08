Government, TRS never insulted Governor: KTR

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T.Rama Rao on Thursday said that the state government had never insulted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and that both the Telangana government and the TRS had immense respect for her and Raj Bhavan.

"We have never insulted the Governor. We always gave respect due to her on all occasions, but she should also behave like a Governor. We can’t help it if she imagines having issues with the government. If she believes that she has been insulted, she must specify when, where and how she was really insulted," he said, while speaking to media persons during his visit to Sircilla on Thursday.

Rama Rao took exception to the Governor's remarks with media in Delhi on Telangana government for the last two days saying that she was being targeted after she rejected the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy for the MLC post due to his political background.

Rama Rao pointed out that Dr Soundararajan herself was a politician and served as Tamil Nadu state president of BJP before her appointment as the Governor.

"How is it justifiable that a person with political background can be appointed Governor but the same norm can’t be applied for another to be nominated as MLC under Governor’s quota," he asked.

Reminding that the state government never faced any issues with the previous Governor, E.S.L. Narasimhan, when he served here for over five years, Rama Rao made it clear that in the same way, the state government has no issues with Dr Soundarajan.

Rama Rao suspected BJP's role in this episode to divert people's attention from the real issues.