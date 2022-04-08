Nation Politics 08 Apr 2022 Somesh Kumar continu ...
Nation, Politics

Somesh Kumar continues tirade against Mohanty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 8, 2022, 7:23 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Counsel says P.K. Mohanty’s retirement impacted allotment of All India service officers
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)
 Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Hyderabad: Continuing his complaints against P.K. Mohanty, former chief secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday argued before the Telangana High Court that there was bewilderment by the sudden voluntary retirement taken by Mohanty on June 1, 2014.

D.V. Seetaram Murthy, senior counsel for Somesh Kumar, told a division bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, in a petition filed by the Union department of personnel and training, against the Central Administrative Tribunal orders which allowed Somesh Kumar to work in the Telangana state cadre, submitted that Mohanty’s decision was a joke played on the system.

 

He submitted that Mohanty had retired on February 28, 2014 but he was given a four-month extension. However, all of sudden, he decided to opt for voluntary retirement, even though his name was included in Pratyush Singh’s committee.

His decision impacted the list of AIS officers who were to be allotted to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

Counsel submitted lengthy arguments on behalf of Somesh Kumar about the  distribution of  directly recruited and promoted  IAS officers.  The court adjourned the case for further hearing.

 

...
Tags: somesh kumar, pk mohanty retirement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Reminding that the state government never faced any issues with the previous Governor, E.S.L. Narasimhan, when he served here for over five years, Rama Rao made it clear that in the same way, the state government has no issues with Dr Soundarajan. — Twitter

We never insulted Governor, we can't help if she imagines so

Congress leaders asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not write to the Centre on paddy procurement. (PTI)

Telangana Congress leaders protest in Delhi over hike in prices

Union home minister, Amit Shah. (PTI)

Amit Shah to address Bandi Sanjay's yatra in TS on May 14

Telangana High Court (PTI)

HC notices to Somesh Kumar, SIT chief in Tollywood drugs case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Congress, others should put house in order: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leaders S. Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag hoisting ceremony of the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress, at E.K. Nayanar Academy in Kannur, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Indian interests first: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->