Somesh Kumar continues tirade against Mohanty

Hyderabad: Continuing his complaints against P.K. Mohanty, former chief secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday argued before the Telangana High Court that there was bewilderment by the sudden voluntary retirement taken by Mohanty on June 1, 2014.

D.V. Seetaram Murthy, senior counsel for Somesh Kumar, told a division bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, in a petition filed by the Union department of personnel and training, against the Central Administrative Tribunal orders which allowed Somesh Kumar to work in the Telangana state cadre, submitted that Mohanty’s decision was a joke played on the system.

He submitted that Mohanty had retired on February 28, 2014 but he was given a four-month extension. However, all of sudden, he decided to opt for voluntary retirement, even though his name was included in Pratyush Singh’s committee.

His decision impacted the list of AIS officers who were to be allotted to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

Counsel submitted lengthy arguments on behalf of Somesh Kumar about the distribution of directly recruited and promoted IAS officers. The court adjourned the case for further hearing.