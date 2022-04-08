Kothagudem chairperson felt of insecure with TRS activists

Kapu Sitamahalakshmi, TRS chairperson of the Kothagudem municipality, broke down and complained to senior leaders on Friday that party leaders, especially the husbands of some councillors, had harassed her during a TRS event on Thursday. (Representational image)

Kothagudem: Kapu Sitamahalakshmi, TRS chairperson of the Kothagudem municipality, broke down and complained to senior leaders on Friday that party leaders, especially the husbands of some councillors, had harassed her during a TRS event on Thursday.

She told Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao that they were responsible for an incident where the knot of her sari had become undone. The incident occurred during a bike rally in Kothagudem on Thursday.

The TRS had organised the bike rally from Kothagudem to Ramavaram demanding that the BJP government at the Centre purchase paddy from the state’s farmers. The activists held party flags and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitamahalakshmi was sitting on the pillion seat of a two-wheeler in the rally. She alleged that the spouses of some TRS councillors deliberately bumped into the two-wheeler she was riding on.

Sitamahalakshmi said that though she requested them not to do so, they continued riding in a dangerous manner near her two-wheeler. Due to this, she said, at one stage, her sari got entangled in the bike change and the knot became undone. She had to wear the sari in public which was a humiliating experience, she explained to MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

“They continued to tease me even after I requested them to stop. Who can understand my pain? Where is the discipline in the TRS,” she asked.

Sitamahalakshmi asked the MLA to take action against them.

Venkateswara Rao, who heard Sitamahalakshmi patiently, promised to do justice to her.