KCR to sit on dharna in Delhi on April 11

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to sit on a dharna in Delhi on April 11 to demand that the Centre procure paddy from Telangana. (Representational Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to sit on a dharna in Delhi on April 11 to demand that the Centre procure paddy from Telangana.

The CM has been camping in Delhi since Sunday last and party sources said the purpose of the long visit was to take part in the dharna, this will be the first protest, the party will be holding in the capital after state bifurcation.

Although neither Chandrashekar Rao nor the CM's office issued any statement, party sources said that going by the elaborate arrangements being made at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi it appeared certain that he was taking part in dharna.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and TS Planning Board vice-chairman B.Vinod Kumar inspected the arrangements for dharna at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. They are making special seating arrangements for CM on the dais.

When contacted, the TRS leaders said that CM participating in the dharna was a certainty. They said the CM would return to Hyderabad only after taking part in dharna. However, they did not rule out the possibility of last-minute changes in CM's plans.

Sources added that the CM was planning to visit Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram by the month-end to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss forming an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.