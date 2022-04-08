Nation Politics 08 Apr 2022 Congress protests ag ...
Nation, Politics

Congress protests against fule, power tariff hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 8, 2022, 8:31 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 8:42 am IST
Revanth Reddy, other senior leaders put under house arrest, released later
Party workers help TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy cross a barricade during a stir against the power tariff hike, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 Party workers help TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy cross a barricade during a stir against the power tariff hike, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior Congress leaders were placed under house arrest on Thursday to prevent them from protesting against the hike in power tariff and delay in paddy procurement.

The TPCC had given a call for laying siege to Vidyut Soudha, the headquarters of the power generation and transmission corporations Genco and Transco, to lodge their protest over the recent hike in power tariff. The party had also planned to hold protests at the civil supplies office to demand that the state government and the Centre procure paddy.

 

Police in large numbers were deployed at the residence of Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, Dasoju Sravan, Harkara Venugopal and others to prevent them from leaving home.

After the protest time had passed, the police allowed the Congress leaders to leave home. The Congress leaders gathered at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road.

Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti, MLA D. Sridhar Babu, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and other leaders then proceed to Vidyut Soudha, where they staged a sit-in. Police set up barricades on near Khairatabad flyover to prevent the entry of Congress leaders. Revanth Reddy scaled the barricades with the help of party activists and proceeded towards Vidyut Soudha. There was tension when Mahila Congress activists tried to enter the office complex.

 

In a melee, Mahila Congress activist Vidya Reddy sustained injuries and was shifted to NIMS. Police permitted eight leaders to meet the Transco and Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti, Sridhar Babu, Jeevan Reddy, senior leaders Mallu Ravi, A. Maheshwar Reddy, Anvesh Reddy, Vinod Reddy met CMD and urged to rollback the power tariff.

On the other hand, police arrested several leaders and shifted them to the nearest police stations. Congress leaders raised slogans against TRS and BJP governments and demanded immediate rollback of power tariff and fuel prices.

 

...
Tags: revanth reddy, mallu bhatti vikramarka, vidyut soudha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The state government has allotted 49 acres of land for the upcoming plant.— Representational image/DC Image

Coca-Cola to set up 2nd manufacturing plan in Telangana

The washrooms for visually challenged kids do not have doors. Students have to walk through garbage to reach the washroom. (P. Surendra/DC)

DC Impact: HC takes up plight of visually impaired kids

The Old City School used to function only on the ground floor where around 10 students were forced to eat, sleep and study in a compact classroom that can accommodate no more than five students. (Representational Image/ DC)

Complaints of sexual harassment at school for visually challenged

During the investigation, ED said, the PCH Group had availed loans from various public sector and private banks and failed to repay them. — Representational image/DC

ED attaches PCH group properties in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

West Bengal MLAs fight in Assembly over Birbhum

BJP MLAs in a scuffle with TMC MLAs during a session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->