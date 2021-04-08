Nation Politics 08 Apr 2021 KCR renamed Congress ...
Nation, Politics

KCR renamed Congress schemes and fooled people, says Jana Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 8, 2021, 8:15 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2021, 9:01 am IST
The Congress government introduced pensions for the poor, free power to agriculture, crop loan waiver, Arogyasri, fee reimbursement
I am ready to quit from this election even today if KCR makes a public appeal to my party high command to leave the seat to TRS in the bypoll, says Jana. — DC file photo
 I am ready to quit from this election even today if KCR makes a public appeal to my party high command to leave the seat to TRS in the bypoll, says Jana. — DC file photo

Nagarjunasagar: Kunduru Jana Reddy, the Congress heavyweight and a veteran seven-time MLA from Nagarjunasagar (known as Chalakurthy constituency until 2009), is facing the toughest battle of his political career spanning nearly four decades from two new political entrants -- from the TRS and the BJP --in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll slated for April 17. He was first elected as MLA from TDP in 1983. Barring the 1994 and 2018 assembly polls, Jana won as MLA for seven terms and served as minister for 17 years, which is a record of sorts in Telugu politics.

Jana Reddy is depending on his clean image to win votes this time, apart from the sympathy factor that he lost the 2018 elections. He  is giving an impetus to the campaign by reeling out the development done by him as an MLA and minister. He is also challenging the ruling TRS that he would sit at home without campaigning if they are willing to do the same and let the voters decide who is better, based on who did what so far.

 

In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle at his Nagarjunasagar residence, Jana Reddy says why it is important for people to elect Congress nominees in the bypoll, and adds there is need to save democracy in  Telangana and check the abuse of money power in elections, “which has become a norm under TRS rule for the past six years.”

Q: Why do you offer to contest this bypoll without campaigning and are challenging the ruling TRS to do the same?

A: This is just a bypoll. The Congress will neither form the government if it wins this seat nor will a Congress government fall if it loses this seat. For TRS too, this theory holds good. The outcome of this bypoll will have no impact on the TRS government. Under this scenario, let us remain at home and leave the decision to voters.

 

TRS says they have developed Nagarjunasagar constituency during their six-year rule and that I did nothing in the last three decades. Let voters decide who did what. In the name of campaigning, the TRS is deploying a large contingent of leaders and ministers. They are luring voters with money, liquor and other inducements. When they claim that all the development was done by TRS,where is the need for all this hungama?

Q: But campaigning in elections is the right and responsibility of political parties.

A: I totally agree. Unfortunately, the TRS had completely commercialised the elections ever since it assumed office in 2014. We never witnessed such abuse of money power and government machinery in elections as is being
witnessed now.

 

Q: What were your achievements as the seven-time MLA of Nagarjunasagar?

A: I worked for the development of the constituency and succeeded in solving many issues faced by the people. My constituency is surrounded by forests and irrigation projects. Getting forest and environmental approvals to take up development programmes is a herculean task. Despite this, I secured permissions to lay BT roads extending over 975km, more than what KCR did for his constituency. I could secure approval for a drinking water scheme worth Rs25 crore. Entire land in Nagarjunasagar was under purview of PWD but I helped in 1983 to provide ownership to the residents of 2,000 quarters at a nominal payment of Rs 100 on Nagarjunasagar.

 

Due to my efforts, the penalties imposed on the people under the pretext of unauthorised constructions were also cancelled by the state government in 1985. A residential school was set up at Nagarjuna Sagar about 35 years ago. Of the three residential schools set up in united AP then,
one came up in Nagarjuna Sagar due to my efforts.

Q: Yet, you were defeated in 2018 election?

A: As a ruling party, the TRS indulged in gross misuse of power to defeat me in 2018. They went to the extent of threatening beneficiaries of welfare schemes that their names will be removed from
the list of beneficiaries if the TRS candidate was not elected. Despite this, I lost with a small margin of 7,700 votes. I polled 76,000 votes and TRS got 84,0000 votes. This is no mean achievement.

 

Q: But opposition parties say you are afraid of campaigning as people would pose questions on lack of development in Nagarjunasagar during your stints as MLA and minister.

A: TRS leaders are uttering lies on the lack of  development of Nagarjunasagar during my tenure. I am ready for an open debate with anyone on this issue.

Q: TRS campaigns that its welfare schemes and development programmes have reached every household.

A: This is yet another lie. TRS  welfare schemes are nothing but the continuation of the Congress government's welfare schemes which also reached every household. It's the Congress government that introduced pensions for the poor, free power to agriculture, crop loan waiver, Arogyasri, fee reimbursement, scholarhsips. What KCR did was that he simply renamed those schemes. He failed to implement even the renamed schemes properly. What he did new was Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. But he stopped all other financial assistance, subsidy schemes to farmers like interest-free loans, the pavala vaddi loans, and also the Rs 5 lakh  compensation for families of farmers who committed suicide, and he did this under the guise of the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. The end result is farmers are getting the same financial assistance now as what they used to get during the Congress terms. Congress built new irrigation projects in Nalgonda district. I dare KCR to show at least one new project he launched and completed in Nalgonda district or elsewhere in state.

 

Q: The ruling party argues you were rejected in 2018 and Nagarjunasagar people elected Nomula Narasimhaiah for five years until 2023. Due to untimely death of Narasimhaiah, this bypoll came and it would have been ideal for Jana Reddy to leave the seat to Nomula's family instead of contesting again against the wishes of the people?

A: I am ready to quit from this election even today if KCR makes a public appeal to my party high command to leave the seat to TRS in the bypoll. I made this proposal earlier also but there was no response. If KCR makes this appeal, I will strive to convince my party high command to allow me withdraw from this bypoll.

 

...
Tags: nagarjunasagar bypoll, kunduru jana reddy, congress veteran heavyweight, kcr, pensions for poor congress scheme, arogyasri congress scheme, free power to agriculture loan waiver congress schemes, rythu bandhu, rythu bima
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 08 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The jawan’s colleagues said the photo looked old and he seemed to have no injury either in the picture. — ANI

Maoists show CRPF jawan's photo to claim custody

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said this was done since a substantial proportion of the 45-plus population are in the organised sector of the economy and work in offices (private or government), or in manufacturing and services. (Representational Photo: AP)

Centre allows COVID-19 vaccination at places of work from April 11

TTD made it clear that Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be issued at Bhudevi complex and Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati only till the evening of April 11. — Representational image

TTD to stop free darshan from April 12 over spike in COVID-19 cases

The court, while disposing of the contempt appeal, observed that in the event of the district collector of Nalgonda facing any contempt proceedings in future, he shall on his own place a copy of this order along with the reply to the contempt petition for the perusal of the concerned court. — DC file photo

Telangana HC hits out at state officials for ignoring its orders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengal polls: Clash erupts between TMC, BJP in Arambagh

Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections. (AP)

Sporadic violence marks first phase of West Bengal polls

Paramilitary jawans guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PTI)

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest from 154 Assembly segments

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Photograph of CRPF commando captured by Maoists one year old; could be ploy; kin

Manhas went missing after a joint team of the CRPF and two other security forces clashed with Maoists at the borders between Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham