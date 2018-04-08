search on deccanchronicle.com
Respected PM to satisfy ego: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 12:53 am IST
YSRC, BJP, Jana Sena, Left parties and the Congress had decided to abstain from the meeting.
Vijayawada: During an all-party and all-associations’ meeting held on Saturday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made some inflammatory comments. 

Notably, both the Left parties, CPI and CPM, and the Congress attended the first such meeting that was held a few days ago, but skipped the second meeting on Saturday.

 

“Though Mr Modi is junior to me in politics, since he is the Prime Minister, I respected him to satisfy his ego,” Mr Naidu said. “Mr Modi assured me that he would justly refer to Andhra Pradesh in all the meetings we jointly addressed during the 2014 polls. However, the Centre has now betrayed us. I was the first person to demand Mr Modi’s resignation during Godhra riots. I did not go to Modi seeking an alliance with the party. Mr Modi came to me and said that the Congress had ruined Andhra Pradesh and our parties should join hands for the development of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr Naidu said.

