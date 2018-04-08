search on deccanchronicle.com
Modi has no idea of Shah politics, policies: Jaipal Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 2:28 am IST
He told mediapersons on Saturday that Mr Modi did not know policies and Mr Shah was a businessman who knew little about politics.
S. Jaipal Reddy
 S. Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He told mediapersons on Saturday that Mr Modi did not know policies and Mr Shah was a  businessman who knew little about politics.

 

“If Modi is a middle-aged man, Amit Shah is an infant,” he said.

There was never such a stalemate in the Lok Sabha which was adjourned sine die on Friday. The BJP stalled discussion on the no-confidence motion out of fear of being exposed of its failures in the last four years and was helped by AIADMK and TRS, he added.

Mr Reddy termed TRS as a ‘tail’ of BJP and as-ked the CM to spell out who he was supporting.

He alleged that KCR had a ‘dark’ agreement with Mr Modi and should be prosecuted as he indulged in a big economic crime by showing wrong figures in the Budget.

About the third front proposed by Mr KCR, Mr Reddy said it was an ‘utter flop’ and pointed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement that without Congress at national level, it would not be possible   to form an anti-BJP front.

Mr Reddy said personally Mr Kodandaram, who floated Telangana Jana Samiti, was a good man and he could not make any comments about the new party at this juncture. 

He condemned reports that he was behind Mr Kodandaram in floating the party.

Tags: congress senior leader s. jaipal reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




