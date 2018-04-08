Mekapati shifted to hospital, YSRC men go on fast across AP

The five MPs are Vara Prasad Rao V, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and the party floor leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: As the Telugu Desam and the YSRC have intensified their agitation in Delhi on Saturday, the Delhi police have shifted YSRC MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at AP Bhavan, to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Mekapati, along with the four other MPs, has resi-gned from his Parliament membership on Friday. He was moved to the hospital after doctors noticed fluctuations in his BP level and he started vomiting.

YSRC honourary president Y.S. Vijayalakshmi visited Mekapati at the hospital. CPM national secretary Sitaram Yechury has expressed solidarity to YSRC MPs’ hunger Strike at AP Bhavan.

Meanwhile, YSRC leaders and followers have been organising relay hunger strikes in all the constituencies across the state in support of the hunger strike by the party MPs in New Delhii. YSRC followers also participated in bike rallies and carried out half-naked protests for Special category status for AP.