  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 08 Mar 2023 YSRC to strengthen a ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC to strengthen affiliated wings before 2024 election battle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appoints zonal incharges for affiliated wings to strengthen the party from the grassroots level ahead of the 2024 elections. (Photo: Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appoints zonal incharges for affiliated wings to strengthen the party from the grassroots level ahead of the 2024 elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the YSR Congress president has started efforts to strengthen the party from the grassroots level by appointing nearly 150 partymen as zonal incharges for the affiliated wings.

Each zone comprises three to five districts and the incharges would coordinate party activities under the Mission 175 - Elections 2024 target set by the Chief Minister, aiming at a total sweep of seats in the polls.

Top YSRC leaders including MLAs have become active with the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme. Now, the YSRC would activate the second-rung leaders and cadres. On instructions from CM Jagan, zonal incharges were appointed for the youth wing as also for the Rythu Vibhagam, the BC Cell, the YSRTUC, the Panchayat Raj cell, the student wing, the doctors wing, the minority cell etc.

The YSRC had recently appointed 5.20 lakh house chiefs, one for every 50 houses, to reach the party’s message to the 1.66 crore families in the state to help them resolve their issues. The chiefs would also highlight the government’s welfare and development agendas.

In his latest push, the Chief Minister is concentrating on strengthening the cadres and hence appointed zonal incharges for all the affiliated wings. These leaders would coordinate with the legislators and leaders and strengthen the respective party wings to help the party perform well in the 2024 elections.

The 26 districts were divided into eight zones. All the youth leaders hoping to enter the election fray got various posts.

The youth leaders who were participating in the YSRC activities along with their fathers, like Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Perni Krishna Murthy, son of former minister and MLA Perni Nani, got charges of zonal YSRC youth wing. So did Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s brother, Pinneli Venkatarami Reddy.

Perni Krishna Murthy was appointed as the zonal incharge for Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts; Mohith Reddy for Nellore, YSR Kadapa and Tirupati; and Venkatrami Reddy for Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

Similarly, Jakkampudi Ganesh was appointed as YSRC youth wing zonal incharge for Kakinada, Konaseema as also the East and West Godavari districts; M. Suneel Kumar for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts; Avanapu Vikram for Srikakulam, Paravathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts; Mandlem Madhusudhana Reddy for Kurnool and Nandyal districts; and Yellareddy Pranay Reddy for Anantapur, Satya Sai and Annamayya districts.

The party leaders said that the YSRC’s affiliated wings of farmers, trade unions, panchayat raj, the disabled, Sevadal, doctors, traders, cultural activists, women, weavers, students, the BC, SC, ST and minorities play important roles in enlisting public support for the ruling party from their respective groups and communities.

They said Jagan, as the party president, is on a mission mode under which he is concentrating on winning the support for his party from all sections of the society. Hence, the 26 districts were divided into eight zones and active leaders appointed for all these wings.   

YSRC doctors wing zonal incharge for Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts Dr Mehaboob Shaik thanked CM Jagan for giving priorities to the SC, ST, BC and minorities in the party’s organisational structures.

Dr Shaik said that in the past, AP was unable to conduct even the Covid tests. But CM Jagan majorly improved the medical and health scenarios by establishing laboratories in all government hospitals. “Jagan appointed 47,000 doctors and staff and is establishing 16 new medical colleges,” he added.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, elections 2024, ysrc leaders, gadapa gadapaku mana prabhutvam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (PTI)

YSRC MP hauls up Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The influenza is normal flu and there is no cause for panic, doctors have said. (Photo: Pixabay)

H3N2 virus influenza spreading in Adilabad region

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter)

Pawan demands 33% reservation for women

There have been obstacles in flow of water at certain places due to certain locks on Godavari canal being damaged. — Representational Image/PTI

₹50 lakh sanctioned to repair canal locks



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->