YSRC to strengthen affiliated wings before 2024 election battle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appoints zonal incharges for affiliated wings to strengthen the party from the grassroots level ahead of the 2024 elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the YSR Congress president has started efforts to strengthen the party from the grassroots level by appointing nearly 150 partymen as zonal incharges for the affiliated wings.

Each zone comprises three to five districts and the incharges would coordinate party activities under the Mission 175 - Elections 2024 target set by the Chief Minister, aiming at a total sweep of seats in the polls.

Top YSRC leaders including MLAs have become active with the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme. Now, the YSRC would activate the second-rung leaders and cadres. On instructions from CM Jagan, zonal incharges were appointed for the youth wing as also for the Rythu Vibhagam, the BC Cell, the YSRTUC, the Panchayat Raj cell, the student wing, the doctors wing, the minority cell etc.

The YSRC had recently appointed 5.20 lakh house chiefs, one for every 50 houses, to reach the party’s message to the 1.66 crore families in the state to help them resolve their issues. The chiefs would also highlight the government’s welfare and development agendas.

In his latest push, the Chief Minister is concentrating on strengthening the cadres and hence appointed zonal incharges for all the affiliated wings. These leaders would coordinate with the legislators and leaders and strengthen the respective party wings to help the party perform well in the 2024 elections.

The 26 districts were divided into eight zones. All the youth leaders hoping to enter the election fray got various posts.

The youth leaders who were participating in the YSRC activities along with their fathers, like Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Perni Krishna Murthy, son of former minister and MLA Perni Nani, got charges of zonal YSRC youth wing. So did Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s brother, Pinneli Venkatarami Reddy.

Perni Krishna Murthy was appointed as the zonal incharge for Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts; Mohith Reddy for Nellore, YSR Kadapa and Tirupati; and Venkatrami Reddy for Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

Similarly, Jakkampudi Ganesh was appointed as YSRC youth wing zonal incharge for Kakinada, Konaseema as also the East and West Godavari districts; M. Suneel Kumar for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts; Avanapu Vikram for Srikakulam, Paravathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts; Mandlem Madhusudhana Reddy for Kurnool and Nandyal districts; and Yellareddy Pranay Reddy for Anantapur, Satya Sai and Annamayya districts.

The party leaders said that the YSRC’s affiliated wings of farmers, trade unions, panchayat raj, the disabled, Sevadal, doctors, traders, cultural activists, women, weavers, students, the BC, SC, ST and minorities play important roles in enlisting public support for the ruling party from their respective groups and communities.

They said Jagan, as the party president, is on a mission mode under which he is concentrating on winning the support for his party from all sections of the society. Hence, the 26 districts were divided into eight zones and active leaders appointed for all these wings.

YSRC doctors wing zonal incharge for Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts Dr Mehaboob Shaik thanked CM Jagan for giving priorities to the SC, ST, BC and minorities in the party’s organisational structures.

Dr Shaik said that in the past, AP was unable to conduct even the Covid tests. But CM Jagan majorly improved the medical and health scenarios by establishing laboratories in all government hospitals. “Jagan appointed 47,000 doctors and staff and is establishing 16 new medical colleges,” he added.