Summons drama staged by BRS, BJP, AAP: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders described the ED summons to BRS MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K.Kavitha as a political theatre staged by the BRS, BJP, and the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar remarked that the MLC who had given an impression of being the brand ambassador of Telangana's Bathukamma on the Women's Day had "made all the women hang their heads in shame", while also questioning why the central investigating agencies were being soft on Kavitha.

"When the central investigating agencies summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, then why are they being gentle on Kavitha and offering scope of conducting interrogation at her residence. If the BJP-led Union government was serious, it would have taken action against Kavitha by now. Therefore, it is a political drama enacted by the BJP and BRS to divert attention away from genuine matters of public concern," he claimed in a video statement.

Party’s official spokesperson Addanki Dayakar called these "political dramas" played by the BJP, BRS, and AAP's B-Teams, while claiming that such dramas by these parties was only to deflect the people's attention away from serious issues. "There is a BJP hand in the latest developments, where a witness has turned into an accused and is being arrested. The AAP and BRS are the RSS's B-Team, and they exist solely to provide political support to the BJP. They are working in tandem, and by attempting to present themselves as the opposition, the entire episode is gaining a lot of attention,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, who declined to comment on the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam, believes that politicians who join the BJP will be given a clean chit. “Earlier, when Srujana Chowdary was with the TDP, notices were sent. However, everyone knows what happened to that case, after he joined the BJP. BJP will do anything in its political game plan. It is a known fact that the BJP sends the ED and CBI after the opposition,” he said.