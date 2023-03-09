  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 08 Mar 2023 Summons drama staged ...
Nation, Politics

Summons drama staged by BRS, BJP, AAP: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 8:03 am IST
Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar criticises MLC Kavitha over liquor scam, questions investigating agencies' actions. (Photo: Twitter)
 Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar criticises MLC Kavitha over liquor scam, questions investigating agencies' actions. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders described the ED summons to BRS MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K.Kavitha as a political theatre staged by the BRS, BJP, and the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar remarked that the MLC who had given an impression of being the brand ambassador of Telangana's Bathukamma on the Women's Day had "made all the women hang their heads in shame", while also questioning why the central investigating agencies were being soft on Kavitha.

"When the central investigating agencies summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, then why are they being gentle on Kavitha and offering scope of conducting interrogation at her residence. If the BJP-led Union government was serious, it would have taken action against Kavitha by now. Therefore, it is a political drama enacted by the BJP and BRS to divert attention away from genuine matters of public concern," he claimed in a video statement.

Party’s official spokesperson Addanki Dayakar called these "political dramas" played by the BJP, BRS, and AAP's B-Teams, while claiming that such dramas by these parties was only to deflect the people's attention away from serious issues.  "There is a BJP hand in the latest developments, where a witness has turned into an accused and is being arrested. The AAP and BRS are the RSS's B-Team, and they exist solely to provide political support to the BJP. They are working in tandem, and by attempting to present themselves as the opposition, the entire episode is gaining a lot of attention,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, who declined to comment on the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam, believes that politicians who join the BJP will be given a clean chit. “Earlier, when Srujana Chowdary was with the TDP, notices were sent. However, everyone knows what happened to that case, after he joined the BJP. BJP will do anything in its political game plan. It is a known fact that the BJP sends the ED and CBI after the opposition,” he said.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, mlc k kavitha, aam aadmi party (aap), bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cellphones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi. These charges were made by it in its charge sheets filed before the court. — PTI

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The arrested Air India cabin crew (ANI)

Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

"BJP will not get more than 65 seats": Congress's Shivakumar on Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->