BRS not afraid of ED or IT notices, say TS ministers amid Delhi liquor probe

The Modi government is unable to tolerate the growing popularity of the BRS party and hence making efforts to malign its image, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode

Warangal: The BJP-led central government has “intentionally” issued notices through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to BRS party MLC K. Kavitha, in relation to the Delhi liquor scam probe, state Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode and others said on Wednesday.

"The Modi government is unable to tolerate the growing popularity of the BRS party and hence making efforts to malign its image,” she told the media in Hanamkonda.

She said, “When the entire nation is celebrating Women's Day, the BJP government is engaged in a political conspiracy against a woman leader. The BJP is afraid of MLC Kavitha. who announced the start of a movement against the BJP in New Delhi to press for introduction of the Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament. To take revenge, the BJP government sent ED notices to Kavitha.”

She added, “The BRS party is not afraid of such actions and we will continue our fight against the BJP and its government.”

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that by acts like issuing notices to MLC Kavitha, the BJP government at the Centre is hastening its downfall. The BRS party will never stop fighting for the rights of the people, come what may,” he stated.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that the BJP government was targeting the BRS party. “On a day when women were celebrating Women's Day, the BJP government sought to spoil its spirit and happiness by sending ED notices to MLC Kavitha,” he said.

“State BJP leaders say Kavitha will be arrested. How do they know this? Is this not a conspiracy by the BJP,” he asked.