  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 08 Mar 2023 BRS not afraid of ED ...
Nation, Politics

BRS not afraid of ED or IT notices, say TS ministers amid Delhi liquor probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 7:33 am IST
The Modi government is unable to tolerate the growing popularity of the BRS party and hence making efforts to malign its image, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode
 The Modi government is unable to tolerate the growing popularity of the BRS party and hence making efforts to malign its image, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode

Warangal: The BJP-led central government has “intentionally” issued notices through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to BRS party MLC K. Kavitha, in relation to the Delhi liquor scam probe, state Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode and others said on Wednesday.

"The Modi government is unable to tolerate the growing popularity of the BRS party and hence making efforts to malign its image,” she told the media in Hanamkonda.

She said, “When the entire nation is celebrating Women's Day, the BJP government is engaged in a political conspiracy against a woman leader. The BJP is afraid of MLC Kavitha. who announced the start of a movement against the BJP in New Delhi to press for introduction of the Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament. To take revenge, the BJP government sent ED notices to Kavitha.”

She added, “The BRS party is not afraid of such actions and we will continue our fight against the BJP and its government.”

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that by acts like issuing notices to MLC Kavitha, the BJP government at the Centre is hastening its downfall. The BRS party will never stop fighting for the rights of the people, come what may,” he stated.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that the BJP government was targeting the BRS party. “On a day when women were celebrating Women's Day, the BJP government sought to spoil its spirit and happiness by sending ED notices to MLC Kavitha,” he said.

“State BJP leaders say Kavitha will be arrested. How do they know this? Is this not a conspiracy by the BJP,” he asked.

...
Tags: mlc k. kavitha, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), enforcement directorate, tribal welfare minister satyavathi rathod
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cellphones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi. These charges were made by it in its charge sheets filed before the court. — PTI

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The arrested Air India cabin crew (ANI)

Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

"BJP will not get more than 65 seats": Congress's Shivakumar on Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'I don't get excited, can take quite a lot of punishment': Rahul Gandhi in London

The Congress leader said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' stood out in the way, it allowed him to reach out and freely interact with the people. Rahul added that the informal nature of his public interactions during the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign was the standout feature of the event. — ANI

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->