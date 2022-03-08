Nation Politics 08 Mar 2022 CM Jagan condemns TD ...
CM Jagan condemns TD members for 'disgracing' the governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 8, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 1:24 am IST
CM alleged that the TD members' behaviour was an insult to the governor and the institution
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interact with Speaker Tammineni Seetaram at the Business Advisory committee meeting at Assembly premises on Monday, Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Opposition leader K Atcham Naidu are also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interact with Speaker Tammineni Seetaram at the Business Advisory committee meeting at Assembly premises on Monday, Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Opposition leader K Atcham Naidu are also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took strong objection to the ‘rude behaviour’ of Telugu Desam members during governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s speech in the Assembly on Monday. Participating in the BAC meeting, Reddy said that this was unbecoming of a responsible party.

Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that members should raise their objections during the discussion but not when the governor is delivering his budget speech. He recalled that as leader of the opposition, Jagan Mohan Reddy had never stooped down to such low levels.

 

He alleged that the TD members' behaviour was an insult to the governor and the institution.

Srikanth Reddy alleged that even during the BAC meeting, Atchannaidu behaved in a very arrogant manner.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, telugu desam, ap governor biswabhusan harichandan, gadikota srikanth reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


