CAT order: Somesh Kumar seeks High Court intervention
Nation, Politics

CAT order: Somesh Kumar seeks High Court intervention

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2022, 3:18 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Somesh Kumar filed an interim application before HC urging to stay proceedings in contempt case before the CAT filed by Abhishek Mohanty
Abhishek filed a rejoinder to the interim application of Somesh Kumar (in picture), stating that the Chief Secretary was trying to delay implementation of the CAT orders. In the rejoinder, Mohanty brought to the notice of the court that no such clarification from the Centre was sought when CAT passed similar relief orders in favour of Somesh, senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Santhosh Mehra and senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi. — Twitter
HYDERABAD: As the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench, has given clear indication to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get ready to face the heat, if compliance report was not submitted by March 11, regarding to taking IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty into Telangana cadre, Somesh Kumar approached the Telangana High Court seeking to stop the CAT taking steps which could affect him.

Somesh Kumar filed an interim application before the High Court urging it to stay further proceedings in the contempt case before the CAT, which was filed by Abhishek Mohanty, aggrieved with non-compliance of CAT orders in taking him to Telangana service.

 

Somesh submitted that the absorption of Abhishek Mohanty matter was now with the Union ministry and the matter was at the High Court, and therefore the contempt case of CAT shall be stayed for some time. In an interim application, Somesh Kumar said the court could also direct the Union home ministry to take an urgent decision in the matter.

Abhishek filed a rejoinder to the interim application of Somesh Kumar, stating that the Chief Secretary was trying to delay implementation of the CAT orders. In the rejoinder, Mohanty brought to the notice of the court that no such clarification from the Centre was sought when CAT passed similar relief orders in favour of Somesh, senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Santhosh Mehra and senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi.

 

As the contempt case in the CAT will come for hearing on March 11, Somesh’s counsel may request the High Court to hear the interim application, before  the said date.

