Nation Politics 08 Mar 2022 Budget is being used ...
Nation, Politics

Budget is being used as a TRS publicity tool, alleges Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2022, 2:55 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:33 am IST
CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state budget seemed fictional as there was nothing based on facts
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs. — DC Image
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties expressed displeasure over the state budget that was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. They termed the budget as "publicity campaign tool" for the ruling TRS party and one that was useless for the people of Telangana state.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state budget seemed fictional as there was nothing based on facts. For a government that promised innovative schemes in the budget, it had made insufficient allocations, he said.

 

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs.

Suspension of MLAs from the budget session is a shameful act, he said. The Congress party will stage protests across the state on Tuesday against the attitude of speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy towards Congress members, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the party MLAs, MLC, MPs will meet Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday and complain against the Speaker, who was following the diktat of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

 

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna said that unable to clarify the doubts of BJP members on budget lapses, the government forced their suspension from the house.

The party’s OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman recalled that in an earlier instance, the present finance minister T. Harish Rao had torn budget copies in the Assembly and had obstructed the speech of the Governor, Did he not deserve a lifetime suspension from the house, he asked. 

...
Tags: opposition parties criticise budget, tamilisai soundararajan, revanth reddy, mallu bhatti vikramarka
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Another issue being faced by the farmers is that they are forced to invest almost two times more than usual on the crop because of steep increase in the prices of fertilisers and pesticides apart from labour costs. — PTI

Middlemen, traders cheating us: Farmers

The first phase of the scheme will cover 9,123 schools with an outlay of Rs 3,497 crore. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana budget 2022: Finance minister highlights new school education scheme

Abhishek filed a rejoinder to the interim application of Somesh Kumar (in picture), stating that the Chief Secretary was trying to delay implementation of the CAT orders. In the rejoinder, Mohanty brought to the notice of the court that no such clarification from the Centre was sought when CAT passed similar relief orders in favour of Somesh, senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Santhosh Mehra and senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi. — Twitter

CAT order: Somesh Kumar seeks High Court intervention

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a Pink Booth, in Varanasi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Exit polls give BJP 4 states, AAP 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Punjab Assembly elections: 17.77 percent voting till 11 am

Citizens undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI)

Shah, Nadda confident of BJP win in all states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda address a joint press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Election Commission to host virtual international election visitors programme

In the ongoing legislative assembly elections in five states, there is a combined electorate of 183.4 million. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->