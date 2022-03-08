Budget is being used as a TRS publicity tool, alleges Congress

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties expressed displeasure over the state budget that was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. They termed the budget as "publicity campaign tool" for the ruling TRS party and one that was useless for the people of Telangana state.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state budget seemed fictional as there was nothing based on facts. For a government that promised innovative schemes in the budget, it had made insufficient allocations, he said.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs.

Suspension of MLAs from the budget session is a shameful act, he said. The Congress party will stage protests across the state on Tuesday against the attitude of speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy towards Congress members, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the party MLAs, MLC, MPs will meet Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday and complain against the Speaker, who was following the diktat of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna said that unable to clarify the doubts of BJP members on budget lapses, the government forced their suspension from the house.

The party’s OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman recalled that in an earlier instance, the present finance minister T. Harish Rao had torn budget copies in the Assembly and had obstructed the speech of the Governor, Did he not deserve a lifetime suspension from the house, he asked.