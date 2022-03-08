Nation Politics 08 Mar 2022 AP Budget to be pres ...
Nation, Politics

AP Budget to be presented on March 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 12:23 am IST
The budget will be introduced on March 11 and discussions will start on March 14
The state Budget session, which started on Monday, will conclude on March 25, according to a decision taken by the business advisory committee (BAC). (DC Photo)
 The state Budget session, which started on Monday, will conclude on March 25, according to a decision taken by the business advisory committee (BAC). (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The state Budget session, which started on Monday, will conclude on March 25, according to a decision taken by the business advisory committee (BAC). There will be no session on March 9, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. There will be a condolence resolution for former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday.

The budget will be introduced on March 11 and discussions will start on March 14.

 

The BAC meeting was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Atchannaidu, ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala  Kannababu, and Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to the media, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that the motion of thanks to the governor’s speech will be taken up on March 10.

...
Tags: ap budget session, business advisory committee, mekapati goutham reddy, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A heavy layer of coal came crashing down from the top of a mine, killing four workers including an assistant manager at the Singareni Collieries here on Monday. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Four workers killed, two injured as mine roof comes crashing down

Deccan Chronicle journalists (left to right) Putcha Tulasi, L. Pavani Kodati, Kasturi M., Aishwarya A.V.S..K. with their awards at the Honouring Women in Journalism event organised in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC Image

Deccan Chronicle women journalists honoured

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Punjab Assembly elections: 17.77 percent voting till 11 am

Citizens undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI)

Shah, Nadda confident of BJP win in all states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda address a joint press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Election Commission to host virtual international election visitors programme

In the ongoing legislative assembly elections in five states, there is a combined electorate of 183.4 million. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->