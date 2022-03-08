AP Budget to be presented on March 11

The state Budget session, which started on Monday, will conclude on March 25, according to a decision taken by the business advisory committee (BAC). (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The state Budget session, which started on Monday, will conclude on March 25, according to a decision taken by the business advisory committee (BAC). There will be no session on March 9, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. There will be a condolence resolution for former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday.

The budget will be introduced on March 11 and discussions will start on March 14.

The BAC meeting was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Atchannaidu, ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu, and Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to the media, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that the motion of thanks to the governor’s speech will be taken up on March 10.