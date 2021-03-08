Nation Politics 08 Mar 2021 Shah optimistic of A ...
Shah optimistic of AIADMK-BJP govt in TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARULOLI
Published Mar 8, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2021, 1:35 am IST
He also commenced the BJP’s door-to-door campaign in the Kanyakumari district
Shah hoped that the coming elections would be a game-changer. (Photo: PTI)
NAGERCOIL: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed optimism about the formation of a coalition government in the state in which the BJP would be a partner with the AIADMK, after the Assembly election.

Addressing Sakthikendra members of the BJP in a hotel in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district, Amit Shah said he recognised the hurdles the BJP was facing in Tamil Nadu to form the government. He hoped that the coming elections would be a game-changer.

 

Advising the Sakthikendra members to make the people aware of the BJP-led Central government’s welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu, especially for the coastal community, Amit Shah said that Tamil Nadu is one of the states which benefited the most through the fisheries department, created by the Centre in 2019. During the first term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu was allotted Rs 545 crore for fisheries development schemes.

Appreciating Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for their good work during the pandemic, Shah came down heavily upon the DMK and the Congress for trying to bring in their dynasty rule in the state. “Stalin has no concern for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said adding, Stalin’s prime objective was to make his son Udayanithi Stalin Chief Minister.

 

Earlier, Amit Shah offered prayers at the Thanumalayan Swamy temple at Suchindram and at Neelaveni Amman temple near Hindu College and participated in the ‘Vetrikodi Velvom’ rally of the party till Veppamoodu junction, Nagercoil, where he garlanded the statue of former chief minister K. Kamaraj.

He also commenced the BJP’s door-to-door campaign in the Kanyakumari district. Responding to media persons at Suchindram, Shah said that he hoped there would be a change in Tamil Nadu.

