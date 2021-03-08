Nation Politics 08 Mar 2021 Modi mocks Mamata, c ...
Nation, Politics

Modi mocks Mamata, claims she is headed for a ‘big fall’ in Nandigram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 8, 2021, 12:29 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2021, 12:29 am IST
PM tears into TMC’s ‘Olympics of Corruption’; plays BJP’s industry card
PM Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)
 PM Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Mocking West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent “scooty ride” from her Kalighat residence in south Kolkata to Nabanna, the state secretariat in Howrah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the Trinamul Congress supremo’s two-wheeler is destined to fall along with her as she is defeated in Nandigram, the hot seat of the West Bengal Assembly election where she has chosen to contest from after fleeing her winning seat of two terms, Bhowanipore, fearing a loss on her home turf.

“Didi, a few days ago you were managing to handle the scooty. All then were praying for your well-being so that you would not get injured. It was good that you did not fall down, otherwise, you would have made the state, where the scooty was built your enemy. Had the scooty been made in the South, you would have treated it as your enemy. If it was built in the North, you would have turned it into your enemy,” Mr Modi told Ms Banerjee while addressing a massive BJP rally with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on the dais at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

 

Emboldened by Mithun’s induction into the saffron party at the mega poll campaign event, Mr Modi taunted Ms Banerjee, saying: “It is good that you are fine. But your scooty is headed towards Nandigram instead of moving to Bhowanipore. We are well-wishers of all always. We do not want anyone to be injured. But what can we do if her scooty itself has decided to fall in Nandigram?!” His jibe directed at Ms Banerjee with full confidence assumes significance as the BJP has fielded her former Cabinet colleague and ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari against her at Nandigram at his wish since it is his home turf. Impressed by the huge turnout at the rally, Mr Modi quipped: “It looks like of May 2 (the date of the poll results).”

 

Tearing into the dynasty politics in the TMC supremo’s family to target her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the PM wondered: “The people of Bengal elected to see you in the role of Didi (elder sister) in the last 10 years. But why did you, as Bua (aunt), keep yourself restricted to only one Bhatija (nephew)? Why did you select yourself to be Bua for the love of only one Bhatija? Why did you get busy in fulfilling the aspirations of your own Bhatija instead of the expectations of lakhs of Bhatijas and Bhatijis? You also could not shun the Bhai-Bhatijabad culture of the Congress, against whom you had once revolted. Remember, you are the Didi not only of Bengal but also of the entire country.”

 

Calling the TMC’s huge graft as the “Olympics of Corruption” in a speech over an hour, Mr Modi also played the industry card, the BJP’s second prime weapon after Hindutva, saying that it would usher in investment and infrastructure expansion which would bring “Asol Poriborton” (real change), replacing the dangerous politics of appeasement and syndicate and extortion nexus of the TMC with trade and business, employment generation and development in all other sectors across the state.

To allay the fears among Bengalis about the saffron party's religious fanaticism, which the TMC has been warning about, the PM further pledged that the local culture and sentiments, including the lifestyle and food habits of Bengalis such as Machh-Bhaat (fish and rice) would be “protected” and that the next government would work for five years, giving priority to popular choices and wishes, to build the foundation of a roadmap for the next 25 years in West Bengal.

 

...
Tags: modi in kolkata, bengal assembly elections, mamata benerjee, tmc, modi on mamata banerjee, didi, mamata scooter ride on petrol hike, west bengal state elections


Latest From Nation

Reports said that a petty issue between some youth belonging to two groups widened into a larger clash involving more people Zulfikargalli. — AP representational image

Curfew imposed in Bhainsa following clashes

The Adilabad MP said the central government had passed a law in Parliament giving 100 per cent reservations to the adivasis living in the 5th and 6th scheduled areas for jobs in such areas. — ANI

Soyam Bapurao alleges TRS MLAs trying to divide adivasis and their agitations

Vishweshwar Reddy said that he plans to further introduce more water sports activities at the lake, albeit awaiting government and local permissions, like the kite kayaking, paragliding, water cycling. — Representational image

Chevella ex-MP generates employment for youth near Kotepally dam

Farmers also want special chambers to be set up for ripening bananas. — Representational image/Pexe;s

Centre to extend subsidy for banana cultivation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Mamata becomes 'beti' from 'didi' in TMC's new poll slogan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata on February 18, 2021. (PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Shah tries to seal seat deal with Tamil Nadu CM

Amit Shah addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally In Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Image credit : Twitter/@AmitShah)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham