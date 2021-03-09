Parties, candidates get shock in Eluru municipal corporation

With just two days left for the polling, the high court issued a stay order and abruptly stopped the poll process on Monday afternoon. (Representational Photo: PTI)

KAKINADA: The stay granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the municipal corporation elections in Eluru has come as a rude shock to all political parties and candidates.

The candidates and parties have campaigned aggressively and many of them were confident of a win. But, with just two days left for the polling, the high court issued a stay order and abruptly stopped the poll process on Monday afternoon.

Notably, many candidates had spent heavily on campaigning and even distributed allurements including liquor packs to voters and campaigners. The campaign was to end on Monday night for the polls slated for Wednesday.

A leader of the ruling party, Thota Sudhir, said they were eagerly waiting for March 10. The court order came as a dampener. Sudheer’s wife Hema Madhuri is contesting from ward 38 on behalf of the YSRC. YSRC leader Narendra was also upset. He said the prospects of the ruling party were good.

There are 50 divisions in Eluru Corporation in West Godavari district, of which single nominations were filed for three divisions. The elections were to be held for 47 divisions.