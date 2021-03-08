Nation Politics 08 Mar 2021 Chandrababu Naidu tu ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu turns red in anger while campaigning in VMC, warns people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 8, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu turned red on the public saying they are not cooperating with him in his fight against the YSR Congress government
Chandrababu Naidu campaigning in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) areas in support of TD candidates. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)
 Chandrababu Naidu campaigning in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) areas in support of TD candidates. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu turned red on the public saying they are not cooperating with him in his fight against the YSR Congress government. “Do you have rosham (anger) or not,” he asked while campaigning in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) areas in support of TD candidates.

Bursting out in anger, the Leader of Opposition said, "You are ready for going to Chennai and Bangalore in neighbouring states to do Pachipanulu (disrespectful) works, but not prepared to save Amaravati, which can create respectful employment. They (YSRC) will give Rs. 2,000 per vote. Take them and cast your votes. But later you may have to carry a begging bowl for livelihood (in case you vote for the ruling party)," he remarked.

 

Addressing a road show, he asked, “Meeku ekkadundaya pattudala (do you have perseverance)” and went on: “Time has now come to strongly question people of this area (Vijayawada). Did I bring the Pattiseema project for myself? People who are drinking water do not even know about the project. Did I construct Amaravati for myself? It was for this state and people of this area. But you (people) are behaving thoughtlessly, which is strange. One minister is an illegal coconut seller (indirectly referring to minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao). Corruption is surging in Durga’s abode but there is no rosham (anger) in people. You need not favour me, but you should protect Durga. Will you not protect Durga even when her silver ornaments have gone missing? You better open your eyes before Goddess Durga open her eyes (in anger),” the TDP chief remarked.

 

He referred to civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani as boothula mantri (vulgar minister), who opens his mouth only to abuse. The minister further operates gambling centres without any fear, he alleged.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


