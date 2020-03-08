Nation Politics 08 Mar 2020 Women's day is ...
Nation, Politics

Women's day is not just a day, Yechury slams Modi govt's tokenism and gimmickry

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Why women's reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Yechury
Sitaram Yechury, CPIM general secretary (PTI file photo)
 Sitaram Yechury, CPIM general secretary (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the centre for “tokenism and gimmickry” on Women's day on sunday, and sought to know why the women's reservation bill was not tabled in parliament yet.

The comments come as Prime minister Narendra Modi announced to hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of International women's day.

 

"Women's Day is not just about one day. Its revolutionary origins for equal wages and rights are a powerful and important reinforcer of those who hold up half the sky,” Yechury tweeted.

Modi had on Tuesday said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to women who inspire.

...
Tags: sitaram yechury, narendra modi tweets, pm narendra mod, international women day, #sheinspiresus, cpim slams modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


