search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes u turn on no-trust move

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 2:13 am IST
The no-confidence motion was planned as a st-rong mark of protest against the Centre’s apathy at according Special Status to AP state.
Pawan Kalyan (Photo: DC)
 Pawan Kalyan (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan did a complete U-turn on Wednesday when he announced earlier in the day that the proposed no-confidence motion against the Centre has been scrapped. The no-confidence motion was planned as a strong mark of protest against the Centre’s apathy at according Special Status to AP state. 

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr Pawan Kalyan said there would be no use going ahead with the proposed no-confidence motion by YSRC against the Central government. The Jana Sena said he did not have the confidence to go to Delhi and fight for AP issues as he and his party had no representation in Parliament yet.

 

A few days ago, Mr Pawan Kalyan demanded that YSRC and TD should move a no-confidence motion against the Central government and had said he would go to Delhi to discuss the issues with various other national parties to get support from their MPs. He had also said it was the responsibility of the Central government to resolve the disputes between TS and AP. 

Mr Pawan Kalyan also passed a comment that the mafia was better th-an the political leaders. He said the mafia would keep its word once it gives it, but political leaders were not keeping their promises. 

Reacting on the statement of AICC president Mr Rahul Gandhi on according special status to AP, Mr Pawan Kalyan said to rectify the mistake done at the time of the state’s bifurcation, Mr Gandhi had annou-nced first signature on Special Status after coming to power post elections in 2019. 

Tags: pawan kalyan, special status to ap, central government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Balkrishna Doshi, architect of innovative, low-cost homes, wins Pritzker Prize

Doshi's ethical and personal approach to architecture has touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammed Shami quashes wife Hasin Jahan’s ‘extra-marital affairs’ allegations

"I tried to contact Hasin (Jahan) but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," said Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Mohammed Shami has relations with Pakistani women, calls to hotel rooms: Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, on Wednesday, took to her Facebook to claim that the Team India pacer has multiple extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Geometric clusters of cyclones churn over Jupiter’s poles

This composite image provided by NASA, derived from data collected by the Jupiter-orbiting Juno spacecraft, shows the central cyclone at the planet’s north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM via AP)
 

Twitter takes steps to prevent crypto scams on platform

Last month, a Twitter account posing as Elon Musk targeted fans of the Silicon Valley billionaire, claiming to give away cryptocurrency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Will Ashok Kheny’s induction cost Congress its Mayor?

Ashok Kheny with Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and KPCC chief G. Parameshwar on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Congress sought backing in bypolls: hDK

Karnataka JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) retort to Siddaramaiah: We’ll field candidate for Rajya Sabha poll

JD(S) leader and former minister PGR Sindhia inaugurates the party’s ‘Kumara Parva’ padayatra in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Make Karnataka Congress mukt: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa at the party’s Jana Suraksha Yatra in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

No Sam Pitroda, outsiders for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders at the residence of the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham