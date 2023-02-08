  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 08 Feb 2023 Vastu-loving KCR ign ...
Nation, Politics

Vastu-loving KCR ignored Ramappa, demolishing heritage sites: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Feb 8, 2023, 2:02 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 2:02 am IST
Revanth Reddy described the Ramappa temple as a magnificent work of art created by Recharla during the Kakatiya period. According to him, KCR had shown little to no interest in developing the Ramappa temple. (Twitter)
 Revanth Reddy described the Ramappa temple as a magnificent work of art created by Recharla during the Kakatiya period. According to him, KCR had shown little to no interest in developing the Ramappa temple. (Twitter)

MULUGU: On the second day of his ‘Haath Se Haath Se Jodo’ yatra,  TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, a strong believer in astrology and Vaastu, was not focusing on public issues but on demolishing heritage landmarks, including Nizam-era buildings in the old Secretariat complex, following the advice of his advisers.

Before beginning the padayatra on the second day in Palampet village of Mulugu district on Tuesday, he examined the area around the well-known Ramappa temple, which was recognised by Unesco as a World Heritage site, as well as other temples in nearby areas.

During a press conference, Revanth Reddy described the Ramappa temple as a magnificent work of art created by Recharla during the Kakatiya period. According to him, Rao, who had sanctioned funds for the development of several temples, had shown little interest in developing the Ramappa temple.

After praying at the Sri Rudreshwara Swamy temple in Ramappa with Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Revanth Reddy criticised the state's archaeological department for being a showpiece, while the CM has ordered the indiscriminate demolition of several historic buildings in the old Secretariat complex.

The state government should release sufficient funds to safeguard the structures and provide adequate protection to the historic sites if it was seriously interested in preserving and restoring them. He claimed that because Rao was not fulfilling the expectations of the people, Congress had embarked on the Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra in order to comprehend their issues and create a platform for the Assembly elections.

The Congress government had launched various welfare programmes that guided Telangana towards development during its 10-year reign from 2004 to 2014, while the Chandrashekar Rao government had brought in debt of Rs 5 lakh crores while doing nothing for any constituency during its nine-year rule. By enacting the Forest Rights Act in 2006, the Congress had the government given 10 lakh acres of podu land to the Adivasi, Lambadi and Girijan communities, but now the BRS government was grabbing the lands from them, he said.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the Aarogyasri scheme and fee reimbursement programmes were not adequately implemented by the BRS government, while Chandrashekar Rao and his family were preoccupied with acquiring hundreds of acres of land in prime areas of Hyderabad. Because the BRS government had done nothing for the people, it was essential to remove Rao from his post and bring the Congress to power for a better Telangana, he remarked.  He interacted with the chilli farmers in Narsapuram village and assured them that they would receive the maximum support price if Congress is voted to power.

On national issues, he said the country’s security was in peril. He claimed that Chinese forces had entered 200 kilometres into India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not prevented China and was interested only in elections. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to inculcate patriotism among the people in the country.

...
Tags: congress mla seethakka, congress mp revanth reddy, ramappa temple, ‘haath se haath se jodo’ yatra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The TRS (now BRS) government presented the 2014-15 budget with a total outlay of Rs 1,00,637 crore.

TS govt's 10 budgets in last 9 years: Targets met only twice

In view of the huge crowd surge, four separate queue lines are set up to provide darshan for the devotees. A separate queue line is set up for Shiva Deeksha devotees at the Chandravathi Kalyanamandapam. Sparsha darshan would be allowed only during the scheduled timings. (DC Image)

Over 8 lakh devotees expected in Srisailam for Shivaratri Brahmotsavam

A team of 29 delegates from various countries of G-20 visited the Lepakshi temple in Satyasai district. (DC Image)

G20 team visits Lepakshi, enthused at sight of hanging pillar

Rahul Gandhi said that during his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, people asked him how Adani got into so many businesses and succeeded and what the nature of his relationship with the Prime Minister was. (PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure



MOST POPULAR

 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish rules out BJP pact: 'I would rather die'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Rahul Gandhi said that during his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, people asked him how Adani got into so many businesses and succeeded and what the nature of his relationship with the Prime Minister was. (PTI)

Congress plans to hold elections for 12-member CWC Feb. end

Congress all set to hold elections for 12 members of Congress Working Committee during plenary in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)

Amid snowfall, Congress holds rally to mark culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah hails CM Bommai for Savarkar's Belagavi portrait

Union Home minister Amit Shah with Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa during a roadshow at Kundgol in Dharward district. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->