Nation Politics 08 Feb 2023 Rebel MLA Kotamreddy ...
Nation, Politics

Rebel MLA Kotamreddy writes to Amit Shah over phone tapping issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:05 am IST
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Photo: Facebook)
 Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Photo: Facebook)

TIRUPATI: Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, MLA of Nellore Rural constituency, appealed to Union home minister Amit Shah to initiate a probe into the tapping of his phones by the Andhra Pradesh intelligence department.

The disgruntled YSR Congress MLA told reporters in Nellore on Wednesday that he had written to the Union home minister requesting an investigation into his phone tapping. Sridhar Reddy complained in his letter that his personal freedom had been abused. The renegade MLA also demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

Sridhar Reddy also planned to visit Delhi and complain directly to Amit Shah once his appointment with the Union minister was confirmed. He stated that he would disclose all relevant information and documentation in support of his accusations of phone tapping. He alleged that his phone was tapped after he addressed concerns of people about roads, drinking water, and other issues in his constituency.

The MLA, who raised a banner of revolt against the ruling party, deplored that fake cases were being filed against him and said that he was not frightened of such charges and was resolved to continue his fight without worrying about the repercussions of his actions. He also claimed to have been receiving threatening phone calls from YSRC ministers, leaders, and other unknown people. He said unequivocally that he would not return to the party, where he was looked at with suspicion.

Kotamreddy had earlier said that phone tapping was not feasible without Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approval. He stated that an IPS official notified him four months ago that his phone was being tapped, but he didn't believe it because he wasn't involved in any illicit business or anti-party activity. He said he later discovered evidence that his phone had been tapped.

The YSRC leaders, who denied Sridhar Reddy’s claims, believe that MLA Sridhar Reddy fabricated the charges in order to join the Telugu Desam. They claim that the dissident MLA had been in contact with the TD’s high command in recent months and functioning as their undercover agent since then. 

