Poor face the brunt of ‘unrealistic budgets’: Etala

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar rubbished the state government’s claims that Dalit Bandhu was extended to all Dalit families in his Huzurabad constituency. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajendar said that so far the BRS has presented “unrealistic budgets” every year and as a result, poor people are suffering. Also, unable to meet the higher and impractical budgetary targets, the government was indiscriminately cutting funds for welfare schemes later, he alleged.

Participating in the debate on the Budget in Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Etala said that the funds allocated to welfare schemes meant for BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities remain only on paper and are never spent.

“The government sanctioned Rs 17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu and crop loan waiver scheme last year. But not a single rupee was released. It has again sanctioned Rs 17,000 crore for Dalit Bandhu and Rs 6,000 crore for crop loan waiver. Where are funds to implement these schemes,” Etala questioned?

He rubbished the state government’s claims that Dalit Bandhu was extended to all Dalit families in his Huzurabad constituency. “There are still 3,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad who are yet to receive the benefit. For even those covered, they received the first instalment of Rs 5 lakh and awaiting the second,” he said.