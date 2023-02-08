  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 08 Feb 2023 Ponguleti, Renuka is ...
Nation, Politics

Ponguleti, Renuka issues under Thakre's focus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 8, 2023, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 12:49 pm IST
AICC (TS) in-charge Manikrao Thakre held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the political scenario in Khammam as well as the dwindling party’s vote bank in the district. (Twitter)
 AICC (TS) in-charge Manikrao Thakre held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the political scenario in Khammam as well as the dwindling party’s vote bank in the district. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: While Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former Khammam MP and disgruntled BRS leader, kept political parties wondering about his next move and whether he would join the Congress or the YSRTP, AICC (TS) in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Monday held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the political scenario in Khammam as well as the dwindling party’s vote bank in the district.

Even though former MP Renuka Chowdury put on a brave face following her meeting with Thakre on Monday, the local leadership involved in the election management firmly believed that the party should field a strong candidate in the coming elections.

Renuka Chowdury was elected twice from Khammam in 1999 and 2004, while in the 2014 election Srinivas Reddy won the seat on a YSRC ticket and later defected to the TRS (now BRS). Renuka Chowdary, a top leader from Khammam, who is aiming for the MP seat,  remains apprehensive about the possibility of Srinivas Reddy joining the Congress.

Renuka Chowdury, who was a former Union minister, represented the Congress in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha till 2018. When she contested in 2018, she secured about four lakh votes and lost by over 1.68 lakh votes to BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao.

On her chances of getting a seat this time for the upcoming elections, Renuka told Deccan Chronicle, “Who has the authority to decide who would get the ticket? There are many factors. Without distributing money, I was able to secure several votes, which was because of the sheer hard work of workers.”

...
Tags: hyderabad news, telangana congress, ponguleti srinivas reddy, renuka chowdary, nama nageshwara rao, telangana aicc inchare manikrao thakre, vote bank in khammam, khammam mp seat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The fraud came to light, when the students were informed by the university of fee dues. –– Representational Image

Police bust gang for cheating via students' US varsity fee

The ACB registered a case against the duo based on a complaint from Raghavender, and the audio and video electronic evidence that the ACB collected. –– DC Image

SI and constable caught in bribe case

BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao approached the Telangana High Court complaining that the BRS government was showing disparity in sanctioning money under the Special Development Fund to legislators.. –– Facebook

BJP MLA moves HC against BRS over funds

Over 100 children from Velocity School at Madinaguda accompanied by their teachers, visited the Miyapur police station on Wednesday. (DC)

School children visit Miyapur police station



MOST POPULAR

 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish rules out BJP pact: 'I would rather die'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Amid snowfall, Congress holds rally to mark culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->