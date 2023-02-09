  
Nation, Politics

KCR likely to outline BRS agenda for 2024 LS polls in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:23 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:32 am IST
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to fly to Delhi in the last week of this month to discuss national politics and lay out the BRS agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter: @trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: After the current Budget Session of the Assembly is through, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to fly to Delhi in the last week of this month to discuss national politics and lay out the BRS agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with a primary focus on agriculture, power, irrigation, and welfare programmes, among other things.

"The Budget session of the Assembly will end on February 12. The CM will be busy with the new Secretariat complex inauguration on February 17 on the occasion of his birthday. The CM has invited CMs of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar deputy CM and others for the inauguration.

He will address a public meeting at the Parade Ground on the same day along with the CMs of two states and other leaders," party insiders said. The CM is expected to leave for the national capital within a week of the public meeting, sources said, adding that the CM plans to address a press briefing in New Delhi to detail the BRS agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao discussed the BRS agenda of delivering judicial, constitutional, and electoral reforms to the nation in the Nanded press conference on February 5. If the BRS or BRS-supported parties form the government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this agenda will be implemented, he had stated.

The CM's most recent visit to New Delhi was in December for the inauguration of the BRS national office. During his five-day stay, he met with the leaders of several organisations and groups representing farmers and also discussed the expansion of the BRS activities to other states.

