Hindus polarised for BJP win: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the 80 per cent Hindus population had been polarised as a vote bank and had decided to bring the party to power. Alarmed by this, the BRS had hatched a plan in the Assembly to show that it was maintaining a distance with the MIM, he said.

Sanjay demanded that the MIM contest all 119 Assembly constituencies if it was committed for Muslim welfare. The BJP would ensure that MIM candidates lose their deposits.

Sanjay was speaking at a ’Praja Gosha-BJP Bharosa’ programme, where the party conducted a workshop for speakers of shakthi centres at Manneguda on Tuesday. Sanjay said that the Congress had disappeared from the state; all parties were trying to prevent BJP from forming government in Telangana, but they would fail, he said.

On the State Budget, Sanjay pointed out that the government had shown revenue of ₹1.3 lakh crore for the ₹2.90 lakh crore outlay. The government had failed to declare its revenue sources and may impose more taxes and charges, sell more government land and liquor, he said.

He pointed out that the Budget had given ₹30,000 crore for major welfare schemes whereas the government earned ₹40,000 crore from liquor sales. The Budget ignored the election promises of crop loan waiver, unemployment allowance, Dalit Bandhu and other schemes, he said.

Sanjay alleged that four collectors were involved in high-level irregularities in Dharani portal to mint money for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family. "We are collecting all the evidence to prove the corruption,"

BJP national executive committee member Vijayashanthi, former ministers Babu Mohan, Vijaya Rama Rao, former MPs Boora Narsaiah Goud, Ravindra Naik, former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy, state general secretaries G.Premender Reddy, Pradeep Kumar and others were present.