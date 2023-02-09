  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 08 Feb 2023 Harish slams Modi go ...
Nation, Politics

Harish slams Modi govt for slackening economic growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:20 am IST
" Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’ is the new slogan that the entire country is chanting today. This has become a common slogan across the country, whether east, west, north, and south of India. People want "Rythu Rajyam" (farmers rule) like in Telangana, and a farmer-friendly and people-friendly leader like KCR". T.Harish Rao, FM (Photo: Facebook)
 " Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’ is the new slogan that the entire country is chanting today. This has become a common slogan across the country, whether east, west, north, and south of India. People want "Rythu Rajyam" (farmers rule) like in Telangana, and a farmer-friendly and people-friendly leader like KCR". T.Harish Rao, FM (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao ripped into the BJP camp, accusing the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of failing on all fronts, including the slowdown in the nation’s economic growth and its inability to curb the rising prices, and that the Telangana government is in a much better financial situation than the Central government.

As the BJP-led government at the Centre failed on all fronts in the last nine years of its governance, Harish said during a more than two-hour long debate on the state Budget 2023–24 in the Assembly on Wednesday, the nation is looking to Telangana as a model of development and a progressive leader like KCR to lead the country.

With the absence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao in the House, Harish Rao single-handedly took the entire Opposition to task, mainly the BJP.  “Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’ is the new slogan that the entire country is chanting today. This has become a common slogan across the country, whether east, west, north, and south of India. People want "Rythu Rajyam" (farmers rule) like in Telangana, and a farmer-friendly and people-friendly leader like KCR,” he remarked.

Allaying fears expressed by the Opposition parties, including the Congress and the BJP, that the state government has increased tax and non-tax revenue targets in the Budget by nearly Rs 40,000 crore with a “hidden agenda” of increasing taxes and charges, Harish Rao categorically stated that, "We have no plans to impose fresh taxes or charges on people to meet the higher  Rs 1.30 lakh tax revenue target set in the new Budget.

We will mobilise additional resources by increasing efficiency in collections." After outlining the accomplishments of the BRS government in the last nine years, Harish rather "sarcastically" listed those of the BJP-led government at the Centre. "The Modi government also has many achievements to its credit. First and foremost, in bringing down India's GDP, in diluting food security scheme, in increasing country's debt burden to Rs 160 lakh crore, in fleecing people in the name of various cesses, in taking cylinder price sky high,  imposing GST on milk, in toppling democratically elected governments, in using CBI, I-T, ED for raids against the opposition leaders, in increasing the wealth of Adani, and in trying to get political mileage even from G-20 chairmanship which each country gets on a rotation basis."

He claimed that the TS government's debt position and financial condition was better than the Centre and it could have been even better had the Centre released Rs 1.30 lakh crore rightful share to TS in tax devolution and grants in the last nine years.

Claiming that the BJP government at the Centre is a government of “deceptions”, he said, "Promise of providing two crore jobs a year, doubling farmers' income, strong LokPal Bill, linking of rivers. All these are dhoka (deceptions)."

Further, Harish took special permission from the Speaker to show a video on his IPad of BJP Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender attacking the BJP for discriminating against Telangana while addressing the Assembly as the former finance minister when he was with the TRS (now BRS).

...
Tags: finance minister t. harish rao, narendra modi-led government, telangana government, central government, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, k.t. rama rao, lokpal bill, bjp leader etala rajender
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Karnataka former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy–– PTI File Image

I am not against Brahmins, says HD Kumaraswamy

Revanth had been expected to proceed to Narsampet after completing the HSHJ padayatra in Mulugu district. –– Photo By Arrangement

Confusion within Congress over Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra

Seven workers were died due to suffocation in an oil factory at G.Ragampeta of Peddapuram mandal in Kakinada district on Thursday. . (Representational image)

Seven workers die due to suffocation at oil factory in Kakinada

Danya’s parents, Stephan Raj and Sowbagayam, had approached the Chief Minister (in picture) earlier for help to provide medical care for the degenerative condition as they had exhausted all their resources in treatment. –– PTI

Stalin calls on Danya at home



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitter deleted my post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Image credit: Twitter/@derekobrienmp)

PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad postponed

This is the second time that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the city has been postponed. Earlier, he was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19. (File Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or Ajit Doval can't understand pain of violence: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with, party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah during the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar (PTI Photo)

BJP targets 400 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

In its pursuit to form a majority government at the Centre for the third time in a row, the BJP is aiming to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. . (ANI)

Lalan Singh excuses himself from attending Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

JD(U) chief Lalan Singh. (File Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->