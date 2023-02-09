  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Jagan believes education can eradicate poverty: Vizag North coordinator

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:46 am IST
Since the YSRCP government came to power, the government ensured children from poor families too got education. (Image: Twitter)
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north incharge of YSRC and chairman of Nedcap K K Raju has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believed that education could eradicate poverty.

Reiterating the landmark reforms implemented in the education sector by the YSRCP government, Raju said that before the party came to power, one could see a lot of child labour in the state. “But, since the YSRCP government came to power, the government ensured children from poor families too got education. The schemes implemented to revolutionize the education system have effected remarkable changes in the lives of children and their families. They can now afford quality education,” Raju said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Raju said, “Today, under the able leadership of CM Jagan Reddy, the government provides not just quality education but also tablets, school bags, books, school uniform, shoes etc and encourages them to take studies seriously.”

Taking on Telugu Desam, Raju said, during the previous TD term, Andhra Pradesh was one of the worst-performing states in education, ranking 24th in the performance-based grading index of the Union Ministry of Education. Today, due to the efforts of the YSRCP in the last 3 years, the state has jumped to the 7th rank, he said.

He also pointed out the government would also develop pre-primary schools and Anganwadi centers under Nadu-Nedu. As part of this, in the first phase, 15715 schools were renovated at Rs 3700 crore, while under the second phase, 22,344 schools including 16,911 special schools, were being renovated in the state, taking the total to 44,512 schools, he said.

