BRS files complaint against TPCC chief over blast remark

Warangal: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Mulugu Mandal president Badam Praveen late on Tuesday lodged a complaint at the Mulugu police station against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly making comments during the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra that it would have been better if the Maoists blast the Pragathi Bhavan.

The BRS leaders also burnt an effigy of the TPCC chief and staged a dharna at the district headquarters here in Mulugu on Wednesday demanding the police to take immediate action against the Congress leader.

Addressing a massive gathering on the second day of Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra at the Gandhi Chowk here, Revanth Reddy made sensational comments about the Pragathi Bhavan which created a political stir in the district.

Revanth Reddy said that there was no use of Pragathi Bhavan which was constructed with crores of rupees as there was no entry for the common people into it to narrate their problems. There would be no loss to the Telangana state people if the Maoists blasted the Pragathi Bhavan by placing bombs in it like the blasts carried by Gadi’s of Razakars in earlier days.

After lodging the complaint, Praveen, speaking to the media, alleged that in the public meeting held on Tuesday night, Revanth Reddy tried to provoke the youths to indulge in illegal activities and made senseless comments about blasting the Pragathi Bhavan.

How can he appeal to the banned extremist group to blast the official building of BRS party, the Pragathi Bhavan, by placing dynamites, is it not betrayal of one’s own country inviting Maoists to indulge in such activities, he questioned.

It is learnt that local MLA Seethakka, also a former Maoist member, might have acted as a mediator and made a conspiracy to attack Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The police must register a case against Revanth Reddy and Mulugu MLA Seethakka who supported his comments and conduct a detailed investigation regarding the comments made. The police must take action against Revanth Reddy as per law, he demanded.

If Revanth Reddy repeats making such comments, then BRS leaders will prevent his Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra at every stage, he warned.