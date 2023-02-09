  
AP cabinet approves Rs 1.20 lakh crore investments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday took some important decisions including implementation of the Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tohfa. (File Photo: Facebook)
Vijayawada: The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday took some important decisions including implementation of the Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tohfa from Feb 10.

It also decided to set up the national law university in Kurnool apart from granting a stipend under the Law Nestham scheme for lawyers.

The cabinet gave its consent for investments of Rs 1,20,000 crore in the state by a set of entrepreneurs. Sanction has been given for the data centres and for the setting up of a pumped storage hydro project.

The cabinet permitted the grant of a Rs 3,940 crore loan to Machilipatnam (Bandar) port, the setting up of the medical service recruitment board etc.

BC welfare minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna explained the details of the cabinet meeting at a press meet he held in the Secretariat at Velagapudi. He said CM Jagan gave his nod to the YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tohfa schemes, which would be launched on Feb 10. Under this, a condition is that the bride and groom must be  10th class pass. The benefit of Rs 38.18 crore under the two schemes will reach 4,536 families.

The cabinet has given the green signal to a proposal to allot 60.29 acres of land to Vizag Tech Park Ltd (VTPL) for setting up a 100mw data center, as also an IT and business park, a skill center and a recreation center in Visakhapatnam.

It has approved a proposal to cancel vacant land tax for the PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Approval was also given to a proposal to provide electricity to small scale granite industries at Rs 2 per unit, as also the setting up of 250mw solar power projects in Kamalapadu and Yadiki of Anantapur district, a 250mw plant in Kondapuram of Sri Sathyasai district and a 500mw plant in Nossam of Nandyala district.

Another approval was for the MoU between the Power Finance Corporation and the Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation for bank guarantee of Rs 3,940.42 crore required for the construction of the Machilipatnam Port.

The minister said that YSR Law Nestham would be launched on Feb 17, under which Rs 35 crore would be given as stipend to 65,537 junior lawyers in three years.

The cabinet approved a proposal to set up a second National Law University (NLU) on a 50 acre land in Kurnool.

It was also decided that the government will pay input subsidy to farmers on Feb 24 and the Jagananna Vidya Deevena on  Feb 28, meaning grant of full fee reimbursement to 10.50 lakh students, from a fund of Rs 700 crores.

Minister Venugopalakrishna said that the third installment of the YSR Aasara will be offered on the Telugu New Year Ugadi festival day, under which Rs 6,500 crore will be distributed to 79 lakh women.

In March, the EBC Nestham will be offered from a fund of Rs 600 crore, benefiting 4 lakh people. Further, the Vasati Deevena would be offered in March, with a fund of Rs 1,000 crore. to 10.50 lakh students.

The Cabinet gave its green signal for appointment of 31 teaching staff and 12 non-teaching staff in the newly constructed social welfare Gurukula school in Dhone in Kurnool district.

Approves decision was to upgrade the 50-bed community health centre to a 100-bed area hospital at a cost of Rs 34.48 crore at Nandigama.

The cabinet approved a plan to set up the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board under the Department of Health and Family Welfare and fill up the posts at the state, zonal and district levels.

Under Family Doctor concept, there was nod for appointment of two PHCs for each mandal and two doctors and a 104 vehicle for each PHC.

