Nation Politics 08 Feb 2022 Vested interests led ...
Nation, Politics

Vested interests led by TD instigating teachers to go on strike: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Teachers unions are carrying the protest with the agenda of the opposition parties, Jagan said.
AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed deep concern over the protests against the government by the teachers' unions. They are carrying with the agenda of the opposition parties, he said.

Jagan said the opposition parties could not digest the good things his government did for the employees in ways that no other government in the country did so far.

 

Taking a dig at the previous government during the Jagananna Thodu programme here on Tuesday, chief minister Jagan said the previous government had diluted the fee-reimbursement scheme that benefited poor students from the backward classes (BCs). The YSRC government instead turned the BCs from Backward Classes to the state’s “Backbone Classes” by empowering the weaker sections socially, economically, and politically, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh is the first to bring the BC Commission and has made laws in implementing 50 per cent reservation for BCs, SCs, STs, Minorities and women in all nominated posts and contracts. Standing by this, during the composition of the state cabinet, 60 per cent posts were given to BC, SC, ST, and minority leaders, and two BC leaders were sent to Rajya Sabha.

 

Chief Minister Jagan criticised the left parties for carrying the TDP’s agenda of supporting Chandrababu even though Naidu was objecting to the grant of free houses for the poor in Amaravati. “The TD is citing demographic imbalance to scuttle the housing project and this party is currently instigating employees against the government.”

Jagan said, “No one wants state government employees to go on strike; neither the people, nor the government, other than those who were adamant in making Chandrababu the chief minister again.”

 

Jagan said vested interests have been instigating teachers to go on strike, even during these testing times of Covid pandemic. For the last two years, all the students were being passed without examinations. In this third year, it was sad to see teachers going on strike, leaving students in the lurch. We are trying to do good for the employees despite the financial situation of the state being bad due to the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, government teachers, opposition parties
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

News

7 soldiers die in avalanche in NE

News

INDIAN DOCU GETS SHORTLISTED FOR OSCAR AWARDS

Karnataka High Court also appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquility and said only some mischievous people were keeping the issue burning. (Representational Image/ PTI)

KARNATAKA ON BOIL OVER HIJAB, SCHOOLS GIVEN 3-DAY HOLIDAY

Veteran journalist Nimmakayala Sriranganath. (DC)

Veteran journalist Nimmakayala Sriranganath passes away 



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP manifesto for UP polls promises 10-year punishment for indulging in 'love jihad'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Goa, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tripura former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

CM Bommai says BJP leadership to decide on Karnataka cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

'Fake samajwadis' will stop development: Modi in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses virtual 'Jan Chaupal' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. (PTI Photo)

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->