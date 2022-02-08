Nation Politics 08 Feb 2022 Tripura BJP MLAs Sud ...
Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress

Published Feb 8, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Barman and Saha resigned from BJP and their MLA posts in Tripura Assembly on Monday.
Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)
 Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2023 Tripura assembly polls, former minister Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha joined Congress on Tuesday after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.

Barman and Saha resigned from BJP and their MLA posts in Tripura Assembly on Monday.

 

Burman was removed from the post of minister due to anti-party activities.

BJP MLAs Burba Mohan Tripura and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl were also present in the meeting. However, they have not joined Congress yet.

"Many MLAs are ready but perhaps they want to wait for a few more months due to technicality. Everyone is disillusioned with the party. I feel Tripura can go to polls along with Gujarat and Himachal," Barman told ANI after joining Congress.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress Tripura In-charge Ajay Kumar and state Congress president Birajit Sinha played a key in these resignations.

 

