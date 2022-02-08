Nation Politics 08 Feb 2022 Tamil Nadu Assembly ...
Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts anti-NEET bill again; BJP stages walks out

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2022, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 1:47 pm IST
The resolution was adopted amid the thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously
The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted again, the anti-NEET Bill, returned days ago by the State Governor RN Ravi.

The resolution was adopted amid the thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously.

 

The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Earlier, the BJP led by its floor leader Nainar Nagenthiran staged a walkout raising its objection to the move.

During the discussion over the bill, the House witnessed din twice when AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister in the previous regime, traced the origin of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test to the Congress-led UPA regime in 2010 which was opposed to by the Congress members.

Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami said that his party colleague was only stating the fact.

 

The chief minister, referring to the communique of Governor Ravi on the return of the bill last week, said the reasons adduced by him were not correct.

Ravi, citing the Justice AK Rajan panel recommendations on NEET, said they were based on "guess," but it was data-driven and based on the opinions furnished by over one lakh people, Stalin said.

Reiterating his government's stand against the qualifying test, he said "NEET is not an education system but only a system to coach medical aspirants."

