Nation Politics 08 Feb 2022 'Fake samajwadi ...
Nation, Politics

'Fake samajwadis' will stop development: Modi in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for developing all regions of the state equally without any discrimination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses virtual 'Jan Chaupal' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses virtual 'Jan Chaupal' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Dubbing the Samajwadi Party (SP) as “fake samajwadis,” whose development model will “create problems and devour everything in the name of sympathy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for developing all regions of the state equally without any discrimination.

Hours later, Mr Modi, who was virtually addressing rallies in three western UP districts – Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha – cautioned the voters of another poll-bound state, Uttarakhand, to not allow criminals and mafias, who are running from the fear of law from the neighbouring state, to settle in “Devbhoomi" (Land of the Gods) by giving a change to the Congress in the upcoming polls.

 

The PM also made it clear that Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the CM in Uttarakhand and assured people that under Mr Dhami’s leadership the BJP will "continue providing a fast-paced development government in the state."

After virtually addressing the 'Jan Chaupal' in UP, the PM virtually addressed 'Vijay Sankalp Sabhas' in Uttarakhand. The PM also accused the Congress of mixing the “poison of appeasement” in "Devbhomi" and mentioned the remark of a senior Congress leader that the party will construct a Muslim university in the state, which has created a major controversy. He also accused the Congress of disturbing the culture and identity of the hill state.

 

The PM, who was to address a physical rally in UP Bijnore which had to be cancelled due to bad weather, virtually addressed the three western UP districts where he took a dig at previous governments in the state saying the “river of development” had stopped before 2017 due to the dynastic approach of “fake samajwadis.” He referred to a poem of famous poet Dushyant Kumar who hailed from the region to attack the previous regime.

He also accused the BJP's political opponents of wrongfully claiming the legacy of farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath physically attended the rally in Bijnor and addressed the people.

 

“In the coming 25 years, when the country will complete 100 years of its Independence, UP should wave its flag with golden tales of development... The model of the previous governments was to create problems and then gobble up everything in the name of sympathy. Farmers, youth, poor, Dalit and the oppressed were troubled by this model,” said the PM.

Urging farmers to ask those trying to “mislead” them about how much electricity was given to villages in their area when they were in power, Mr Modi said, “I would like to remind the farmers and the entire west UP of one more thing. Today people who are trying to mislead you, ask them that when they were in power, how much electricity was given to this area and to your villages? The government at the Centre and the BJP government of UP is committed to bring back the honour and rights of the farmer brothers.”

 

Later, while addressing the rally in Uttarakhand, Mr Modi asked the voters to keep in mind the history and future of the hill state before casting their vote on February 14. Insisting that he has a “special connect” with Devbhomi, Mr Modi accused the Congress of committing a “sin” by holding back the development in the state for many years and claimed that those who had opposed the creation of the state will only take a revenge by looting its resources if come to power.

...
Tags: samajwadi party, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Horoscope 08 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah to visit ‘Statue of Equality’ today

A few days ago, Raju helped his friend Sai Kumar, who was in love with a girl, by providing accommodation to them. Later, a case was registered under POCSO Act against the accused based on a complaint by the girl and her parents. The accused were arrested and shifted to jail from where they were released on bail. — Representational image/DC

Four ‘armed’ burglars arrested in Siddipet, Rs 34 lakh recovered

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Congress to join M K Stalin's forum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM Bommai says BJP leadership to decide on Karnataka cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

PM Modi hits out at SP, warns against 'politics of revenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his 'Jan Chaupal', a virtual rally, with the people of UP. (PTI)

Amit Shah requests Owaisi to accept Z category security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Sidhu: People at top want a weak CM who will dance to their tunes

Navjot Singh Sidhu meet with Congress workers ahead of the Punjab's state assembly elections in Amritsar (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->