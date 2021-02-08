Nation Politics 08 Feb 2021 Vizag MP offers to r ...
Nation, Politics

Vizag MP offers to resign over VSP privatisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 6:48 am IST
MP said opposition parties are blaming YSRCP government for a decision taken by the NDA government at the centre
A screen capture of the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant (Image source: Twitter@Samuelmores)
 A screen capture of the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant (Image source: Twitter@Samuelmores)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lok Sabha member from Visakhapatnam M. V. V. Satyanarayana said he will resign from the parliament if the central government goes ahead with privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing a press conference along with senior trade union leader Mantri Rajaskehar at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MP said it is unfortunate that opposition parties are blaming YSRCP government in the state for a decision taken by the NDA government at the centre.

 

Displaying the letter written by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Satyanarayana said he, Anakapalle MP K. Satyavati and Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy were among the first leaders who responded to the steel plant privatisation issue by joining a dharna at the RTC Complex opposing the centre’s decision.

The MP said a delegation will visit New Delhi soon and hold discussions with union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman and other senior ministers for reconsideration of the decision. He pointed out that he had written a letter to union steel minister and finance minister on January 30 asking them not to privatise the steel plant though it was running in losses.

 

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy said they will intensify their agitation against privatisation of VSP in the coming days in association with trade unions.

...
Tags: visakhapatnam steel plant, visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, prime minister narendra modi, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, mvv satyanarayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)

Ban orders imposed on poll-bound villages in AP

Private employees working in Telangana State said the main candidates in their village offered them to and fro bus tickets and money for other expenses if they went back home for voting. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Lure to voters at high pitch in first phase of AP Gram Panchayat polls

HC observed that the SEC does not have power to direct that the petitioner (minister) be confined to his residential premises. (Photo:DC)

AP HC sets aside SEC order restraining minister Ramachandra Reddy

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

No 'ghar wapsi' till laws are repealed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Image source: Twitter@RakeshTikaitBKU)

SEC cannot confine minister to home: Ambati

On the right, YSR Congress Leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (Image source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham