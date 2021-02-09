Telangana issues GO to implement 10% EWS quota

People who have an annual income less than Rs 8 lakh, own less than five acres of farm land, have house smaller than 1,000 sq feet in a town or a 100 sq yard house in notified municipal area would be treated as economically weaker sections. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Monday issued orders to implement 10 per cent reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and employment.

The orders were issued following the decision announced by Chief

Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on January 21 to implement 10 per cent

EWS quota in the state.

The GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated, "The government has decided to implement 10 per cent reservation to the EWS for admissions into all educational institutions in the State and also in respect of initial appointments

to the posts in services under the State, following the criteria and guidelines prescribed by the Government of India."

In January 2019, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre passed a Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament seeking to provide 10 per cent reservations for EWS in education and employment. People who have an annual income less than Rs 8 lakh, own less than five acres of farm land, have house smaller than 1,000 sq feet in a town or a 100 sq yard house in notified municipal area would be treated as economically weaker sections and they would qualify for the quota.

It has been more then two years since the quota was implemented, but the Telangana state government did not do so on one pretext or the other leading to protests from the poor sections among upper castes.

Following this, the Chief Minister had recently on January 21 announced to implement EWS quota in TS.

With the 10 per cent reservation for EWS and the existing 50 per cent reservation implemented for other weaker sections, the total number of reservations will go up to 60 per cent in the state.