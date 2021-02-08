Nation Politics 08 Feb 2021 Surpass earlier reco ...
Nation, Politics

Surpass earlier record of 60 lakh members, KCR tells party leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
The 150-minute meeting elaborated on various issues pertaining to party membership
KCR addressed party's state executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan (File photo)
 KCR addressed party's state executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan (File photo)

HYDERABAD: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set an enrollment target of 50,000 members in each Assembly constituency for party leaders in the upcoming party membership drive that is slated to begin on February 12.

He asked party leaders and cadre to strive to surpass the previous record of 60 lakh overall membership across the state.

 

He was addressing the party's state executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday.

The 150-minute meeting elaborated on various issues pertaining to party membership, constitution of party committees from village to State-level, election of party president and the plenary scheduled for April 27.

He asked party leaders to make arrangements for the constitution of party committees at all levels, followed by election of the party president. The party’s annual plenary on April 27 will be followed by a massive public meeting, he said.

 

Rao discussed the upcoming elections to two MLC graduates constituencies, Nagarjunagar by-poll and also municipal elections in six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

He expressed confidence that TRS would win all of them with a landslide.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)

Ban orders imposed on poll-bound villages in AP

Private employees working in Telangana State said the main candidates in their village offered them to and fro bus tickets and money for other expenses if they went back home for voting. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Lure to voters at high pitch in first phase of AP Gram Panchayat polls

HC observed that the SEC does not have power to direct that the petitioner (minister) be confined to his residential premises. (Photo:DC)

AP HC sets aside SEC order restraining minister Ramachandra Reddy

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

No 'ghar wapsi' till laws are repealed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Image source: Twitter@RakeshTikaitBKU)

SEC cannot confine minister to home: Ambati

On the right, YSR Congress Leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (Image source: DC Image)

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham