Surpass earlier record of 60 lakh members, KCR tells party leaders

HYDERABAD: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set an enrollment target of 50,000 members in each Assembly constituency for party leaders in the upcoming party membership drive that is slated to begin on February 12.

He asked party leaders and cadre to strive to surpass the previous record of 60 lakh overall membership across the state.

He was addressing the party's state executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday.

The 150-minute meeting elaborated on various issues pertaining to party membership, constitution of party committees from village to State-level, election of party president and the plenary scheduled for April 27.

He asked party leaders to make arrangements for the constitution of party committees at all levels, followed by election of the party president. The party’s annual plenary on April 27 will be followed by a massive public meeting, he said.

Rao discussed the upcoming elections to two MLC graduates constituencies, Nagarjunagar by-poll and also municipal elections in six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

He expressed confidence that TRS would win all of them with a landslide.