Revanth slams Modi for farm laws

HYDERABAD: State Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy on Friday converted his ongoing Rythu Bharosa Deeksha into a padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy said that the region gave him power to fight for the welfare of four crore people in Telangana state.

Addressing a public meeting, he said that farmers neither strive to earn crores nor fill their cupboards with the gold. Their pride is in irrigating on at least one acre of their own land.

The Congress leader said that prices of produce are fixed by the seller in any market but farmers depend on middlemen to fix the price for their crop.

Taking a dig at the new farm laws and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy said the existing farm laws did not accommodate purchase centres, market yards and minimum support price. However, he said that Modi has waived loans worth Rs 15 lakh crore to corporate companies.

"Modi will sell farmers' lives to Adani and Ambani for which Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is extending support," Reddy said. The Congress leader wondered how Rao was holding on to his post when his government is not purchasing agricultural produce.

"The Congress government by constituting the Swaminathan Committee provided MSP for farmers and the current BJP government's Shanta Kumar committee recommendation will result in the destruction of the farming community. In the current situation, instead of going home, I would rather fight till justice is rendered to farmers", he said.