KCR’s badinage on Jagan’s sister: New party? Is it easy?

Though KCR did not refer to which new party he was talking about, all TRS leaders at the meeting seemed to understand instantly what he was alluding to, given the recent widespread speculations that YSR’s daughter was planning to launch her own party in Telangana soon. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: K. Chandrashekar Rao was at his satirical best when he responded to the scuttlebutt and rumours about a “new political party” being launched by Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, in Telangana.

Rao dismissed the talk lightly, asking in rhetorical jest, “is running a political party like managing a pan dabba? Such parties will wind up within no time”.

“Is it so easy to start a new political party? It requires a lot of effort and strain to run a party. Have we not seen the launch of several regional parties in the past, whether it was of Ale Narendra, Vijayashanti or Devender Goud? They have all gone into the dust within no time,” he said.

Without naming sister of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rao said, “It will disappear as soon as it is launched.”

Though the TRS chief did not refer to which new party he was talking about, all TRS leaders at the meeting seemed to understand instantly what he was alluding to, given the recent widespread speculations that YSR’s daughter was planning to launch her own party in Telangana soon.