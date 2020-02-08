Nation Politics 08 Feb 2020 Ring closes around C ...
Nation, Politics

Ring closes around Chandrababu Naidu as top aides face big raids

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Feb 8, 2020, 3:36 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 3:36 am IST
On Friday, I-T officials reportedly raided Aveksa Corporation in Hydera-bad owned by former TD minister Prattipati Pulla Rao's son Sharath.
Chandrababu Naidu (file photo)
 Chandrababu Naidu (file photo)

Hyderabad: A series of raids in the last 48 hours by Central agencies of the homes and offices of close associates of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, including his former private secretary, is causing some anxiety in Telugu Desam circles about the future of their boss.

Income-tax officials have raided the residences and offices of Mr Naidu's former personal secretary P. Srinivasa Rao and Kadapa district TD president Srinivasula Reddy at Vijayawada, Kadapa and Hyderabad.

 

On Friday, I-T officials reportedly raided Aveksa Corporation in Hydera-bad owned by former TD minister Prattipati Pulla Rao's son Sharath.

Apparently, I-T officials have never raided the house of the personal secretary of a former chief minister before. Another interesting aspect is that the I-T officials came from Delhi directly, and with a team from the Central Reserve Police Force to conduct the raid.

Official sources said that several documents detailing information of assets worth crores of rupees have been found.
The residence of Kadapa district TD president R. Srinivasula Reddy and the office of his company RK Infra at Hyderabad and other places were raided.

Meanwhile the CID, which is investigating insider trading in the Amaravati land deals, has registered cases against Mr Pulla Rao and former minister P. Narayana. On Friday the CID booked cases on seven persons.

The CID has asked the I-T department and ED to investigate money laundering and tax issues related to insider trading of Amaravati lands.

In Telangana state, an ACB court hearing is going on over disproportionate assets of Mr Naidu on a complaint filed by Ms Lakshmi Parvathi, the wife of the late N.T. Rama Rao.

With Central and state governments going after him, TD leaders are scared of the future of their leader and their own political future. Some assert that the Centre headed by the BJP is harassing their leaders to defame them.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, srinivasula reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi goes to polls today

“Presently, each soldier prior to his induction to Siachen Glacier is given special clothing equipment worth overRs 1 lakh along with auxiliary, medical and mountaineering equipment worth an additional Rs 1.5 lakh as expenditure,” said sources.

No shortage of funds for Siachen: Army

Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath’s call for ideas draws a blank

Rahul Gandhi

Minister asks apology for Rahul Gandhi’s danda jibe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul responds a day later to tubelight remark by Modi: He doesn't act like a PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes out of Parliament House during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Trump's SOTU comes Modi's Motion of Thanks to Prez address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Kerala budget booklet has a cover picture of Gandhi’s assassination

‘Gandhi Himsa’ by Tom Vattakuzhi

Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)

Modi bhakt YouTuber Gunja Kapoor caught in burqa at Shaheen Bagh

Right-wing YouTuber Gunja Kapoor's Twitter profile photo (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham