Mohammed Mahmood Ali under fire for claims on anti-CAA stir

Hyderabad: Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has been roundly criticised for his remarks on the participation of women in anti-CAA protests and for his claim that cases have been registered at pro-CAA meetings for provocation.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the oath taking ceremony of Mohammed Saleem as state president of Jamiat ul Quraish, Ali claimed that cases had been registered against participants of a pro-CAA programme held on February 2 at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium. He also claimed that permission was being granted for anti-CAA agitations to be held indoors as law and order will be disturbed if people stage protests on the roads.

He then said women should stage protests within the boundary walls and not emerge onto the roads. He also requested women not to come out at midnight to protest. Anti-CAA activists say no case has been registered for provocation against organisers of pro-CAA programmes as claimed by Mr Ali.

Social activist Shiba Saini, objecting to the statement about women, asked if he thought women were gathering on the roads for curtsying. She said this is the height of sexism, misogyny and absolute disregard for women who are stepping out of their comfort zone. “He should understand that if women come out of their houses it means a tectonic shift is taking place,” she said.

“We are not stepping out for a picnic. If they feel it will create a problem if women come out of their houses, then they have to reverse the black law. We will stop it this very minute, roll back CAA, NPR, but do not question women’s protest. Politicians have to feel ashamed that women are coming out from their comfort zones,” she said.

Ms Saini said instead of supporting and encouraging women, political parties are contradicting each other. The government is attempting to end the protests. “Be ashamed of the kind of behaviour that you are meted out by your own people. You are not playing the role you are supposed to play and now point fingers at us. This is not acceptable at all,” she said.

Social activist Mohammed Mansoor Ali said permission has been withheld for indoor meetings too and no case has been registered against pro-CAA activists who raised objectionable slogans and delivered provocative speeches. He said the minister should inquire with the police authorities before giving such statements. It does not suit a home minster to give such statements.