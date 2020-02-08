Nation Politics 08 Feb 2020 Minister asks apolog ...
Nation, Politics

Minister asks apology for Rahul Gandhi’s danda jibe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Feb 8, 2020, 3:38 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 3:38 am IST
MPs come to blows over health minister Vardhan’s demand.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Major trouble erupted in the Lok Sabha on Friday when Union health minister Harsh Vardhan asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise for a remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally earlier this week.

Within minutes of Dr Harsh Vardhan’s demand, MPs from both the treasury benches and the Opposition were seen facing each other as if in a battlefield and almost came to blows.

 

It all began when the moment the minister read out the apology demand to the House, Congress MP from Virudhnagar Manickam Tagore jumped into the Well and moved towards the minister, but was stopped by BJP MPs led by Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As both sides almost came to blows, Congress MP from Ernakulum Hibi Eden was seen playing peacemaker and leading Tagore out of the melee.

After the House was adjourned by the Speaker, MPs from both the ruling side and the Opposition were seen shouting slogans at each other. Many remained in the well.

Shortly thereafter, both Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary met Speaker Om Birla and demanded that Dr Harsh Vardhan should apologise and Gandhi should be given a chance to speak in the House.

In a separate complaint to the Speaker, Mr Tagore alleged that he was manhandled and said the CCTV footage should be seen to take action.

Later, speaking to the media outside Parli-ament, Mr Gandhi said he had attacked the Prime Minister for his “tubelight” comment against him in the House on Thursday, and said:

“Normally, a Prime Minister has a particular status, a Prime Minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our Prime Minister doesn’t have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way”Gandhi said, “We are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament. They have suppressed our voices.” The Congress also took offence to the fact that the minister chose to seek the apology while getting up to reply to a question by Gandhi on the status of medical colleges in Wayanad.

“It is after a lot of patience and perseverance that one gets to ask a question in the Lok Sabha. The minister has trampled on the rights of the MP by his remarks,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.

The ruling side, meanwhile, was adamant that Gandhi should apologise. Meetings were held in the chamber of parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, who also later reiterated the demand in the House.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, apologise, brij bhushan sharan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi goes to polls today

“Presently, each soldier prior to his induction to Siachen Glacier is given special clothing equipment worth overRs 1 lakh along with auxiliary, medical and mountaineering equipment worth an additional Rs 1.5 lakh as expenditure,” said sources.

No shortage of funds for Siachen: Army

Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath’s call for ideas draws a blank

Chandrababu Naidu (file photo)

Ring closes around Chandrababu Naidu as top aides face big raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul responds a day later to tubelight remark by Modi: He doesn't act like a PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes out of Parliament House during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Trump's SOTU comes Modi's Motion of Thanks to Prez address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Kerala budget booklet has a cover picture of Gandhi’s assassination

‘Gandhi Himsa’ by Tom Vattakuzhi

Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)

Modi bhakt YouTuber Gunja Kapoor caught in burqa at Shaheen Bagh

Right-wing YouTuber Gunja Kapoor's Twitter profile photo (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham