Kamal Nath’s call for ideas draws a blank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 8, 2020, 3:40 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 3:40 am IST
He had also announced a jury comprising three former chief secretaries to choose three best ideas and reward the bureaucrats.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s recent call to bureaucrats in his government to come up with ideas to help build the brand of the state has so far evoked no response.

Mr Nath, while addressing the three-day meet of IAS officers in the state that concluded on January 19, had mooted the concept “idea for change” and urged the babus to suggest ideas that could trigger speedy development leading to creation of brand of the state.

 

He had also announced a jury comprising three former chief secretaries to choose three best ideas and reward the bureaucrats.

“Three weeks have passed but not a single idea has come to him so far”, a senior officer in the CM’s Office told Deccan Chro-nicle. “The CM does not forget to remind secretaries to produce ideas whenever he interacts with them. But, his ‘idea for change’ concept is yet to find takers,” he added.

Tags: chief minister kamal nath, ias officer
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


