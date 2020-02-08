Nation Politics 08 Feb 2020 Delhi goes to polls ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi goes to polls today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW AND SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Feb 8, 2020, 3:48 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 3:48 am IST
BJP confident of winning 45 seats as surveys point to AAP win.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi on Friday.
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi: If surveys are to be believed, the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to return to power in the national capital where polls to all 70 Assembly seats will be held on Saturday. But if one goes by grandstanding, then the BJP appears set to usher in a new chapter in Delhi and forming the city-state’s government on its own after 22 years.

Two surveys, one rele-ased on Wednesday and another earlier on Mon-day, clearly suggest that the AAP will not be able to retain all 67 seats it won in the 2015 elections, but will be able to form the government on its own. They give 10 to 14 seats to the BJP. But home minister Amit Shah has claimed his party will be winning more than 45 seats. The saffron party won in just three constituencies in 2015, where the Congress couldn’t retain one seat.

 

According to the ABP News-CVoter survey, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is predicted to win 42 to 56 seats. The IPSOS-Times Now survey, based on a sample size of 7,321 voters,  says the AAP is likely to get anything between 54 and 60 seats, the BJP 10 to 14 seats, while the Congress may draw a blank or win, at best, two seats. Tight security measures were put in place, especially sensitive areas like Shaheen Bagh, for peaceful polling in which Delhi’s 1.47 crore voters will decide if Mr Kejriwal gets another term as chief minister for the development work done and promised, or the BJP, which campaigned on the “anti-Shaheen Bagh” nationalism pitch, will get a chance at power.

Manish Sisodia OSD held for graft

The CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty), Gopal Krishna Madhav, on the basis of information provided by a middleman who allegedly collected bribes from tran-sporters on his behalf, officials said on Friday.

The arrest of Madhav was made by the agency in an operation on Thursday evening, ahead of the crucial Delhi elections, after middleman Dheeraj Gupta, nabbed on Febr-uary 5, claimed he was collecting money on behalf of the officer.

Sources said that the agency has not found Mr Sisodia’s involvement in the case so far.

“CBI has arrested Dheeraj Gupta, who is a resident of Delhi, and Gopal Krishna Madhav, the GST officer in trade and taxes department of government of NCT Delhi, who is also the OSD to deputy CM of Delhi, in a bribery case of `2.26 lakh,” a CBI spokesperson said.

During the questioning, Gupta claimed that he was collecting the bribe for Madhav, a Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island civil service officer in trade and tax department, officials said.

“It was alleged that the private person (Gupta) was acting as a middleman on behalf of some GST department officers, including for the public servant (Madhav), for collecting illegal gratification from transporters for not charging GST from them,” the spokesperson said. Madhav was immediately taken to the headquarters where he was questioned in detail by the CBI officers, officials said.

Gupta has been sent to judicial custody by a special court while Madhav will be produced before court on Friday, they said.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party, amit shah, chief minister arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The police said they booked a case and investigated and arrested the accused on Friday under various provisions including under the information technology Act.

Saree designer cyberstalks woman CEO, arrested

Naik when to the house on February 3 with his wife to dispose of the body.

Hyderabad: Tenant held for bizman’s killing

The cover picture of Kerala’s Budget speech featuring a painting of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination that triggered a controversy in the state.

Kerala Budget cover stirs row

Supreme Court Of India (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Appeal for law on separate hanging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul responds a day later to tubelight remark by Modi: He doesn't act like a PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes out of Parliament House during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Trump's SOTU comes Modi's Motion of Thanks to Prez address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Kerala budget booklet has a cover picture of Gandhi’s assassination

‘Gandhi Himsa’ by Tom Vattakuzhi

Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)

Modi bhakt YouTuber Gunja Kapoor caught in burqa at Shaheen Bagh

Right-wing YouTuber Gunja Kapoor's Twitter profile photo (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham